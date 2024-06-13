New peak and off-peak hours for metro rail from 19 June

Due to the newly determined office hours set by the government, the peak and off-peak hours for the metro rail have been adjusted.

"On 6 June, the government set office hours from 9am to 5pm. This schedule will be effective from 19 June, after Eid-ul-Adha. As a result, changes have been made to the peak and off-peak hours of the metro rail," said MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) today (13 June).

Detailing the new schedule, he mentioned that from Uttara North to Motijheel, there will be a special off-peak period from 07:10am to 07:30am with a headway of 10 minutes.

From 07:31am to 11:36am will be peak hours, with an 8-minute headway. From 11:37am to 02:24pm will be off-peak hours, with a 12-minute headway. From 02:25pm to 08:32pm will again be peak hours, with an 8-minute headway.

Finally, from 8:33pm to 9:00pm, there will be a special off-peak period with a 10-minute headway.

Also, from Motijheel to Uttara North, there will be a special off-peak period from 7:30am to 8am with a 10-minute headway.

From 08:01am to 12:08pm will be peak hours, with an 8-minute headway. From 12:09pm to 03:04pm will be special off-peak hours, with a 12-minute headway.

From 3:05pm to 9:12pm will be peak hours, with an 8-minute headway. From 09:13pm to 09:40pm, there will be a special off-peak period with a 10-minute headway.

He also mentioned that Fridays will remain the weekly holiday as usual.

In light of Eid-ul-Adha, he said the skin of sacrificial animals and raw or cooked meat cannot be carried in metro trains. Previously imposed restrictions will remain in place.

On 17 June, metro train services will remain suspended for Eid-ul-Adha.

He also stated that on all public holidays except Saturdays, the metro train frequency will be adjusted from 12 minutes to 15 minutes.

Regarding fare increases, the managing director said no decision has been made yet, but fares will be announced before 30 June.