Power supply to Bangladesh will continue from India despite dues: Tripura minister

Energy

TBS Report
29 May, 2024, 10:15 am
Last modified: 29 May, 2024, 09:09 pm

Related News

Power supply to Bangladesh will continue from India despite dues: Tripura minister

TBS Report
29 May, 2024, 10:15 am
Last modified: 29 May, 2024, 09:09 pm
Representational image. Photo: MumitM/TBS
Representational image. Photo: MumitM/TBS

Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath said the state-owned utility Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) has no plan to discontinue electricity supply to Bangladesh on account of pending dues exceeding Rs150 crore, reports India Today NE.

According to a bilateral power purchase agreement with the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) in 2010, the TSECL is supposed to supply 100 MW of power to the neighbouring country, he told the news outlet on 28 May.

Currently, Bangladesh is receiving on average 90 MW of power, the minister said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Right now, there is no shortage of power in Tripura and TSECL is supplying on average 90 MW of power to the neighbouring country. There is no plan to discontinue the supply to Bangladesh and such a measure will be considered only when Tripura runs into severe shortage of power," he added.

"We continue to supply electricity to Bangladesh even though there is a huge pending bill," he told the reporters.

Earlier, BPDB member (distribution) Md Rezaul Karim told The Business Standard, "For some time now, Tripura has been providing less electricity than specified in the contract. They have been averaging between 90 MW to 110 MW in supply over the past few months. Clearing their dues may increase this slightly."

When questioned about potential challenges in load-shedding management due to reduced power from the Northeast Indian state, he said the supply shortfall is not going to affect load-shedding management.

According to Power Division officials, the BPDB is also facing challenges in timely payments for electricity imports to private and state-owned power companies in India.

They explained that outstanding balances are accruing due to purchasing electricity at higher rates and selling it at lower prices. The disparity is being offset by government subsidies.

Pending bill crossed Rs150 crore

TSECL Managing Director Debasish Sarkar said the BPDB's pending bill has already crossed Rs150 crore.

"We are in touch with the Bangladesh authority to get the dues cleared at the earliest. I had a meeting with BPDB's chairman in Dhaka and discussed the matter. It appears that they are having some financial issues leading to delay in payment," he said.

Sarkar said the TSECL has restricted the power supply to Bangladesh because it purchases electricity from outside Tripura with a price of Rs12-13 per unit during peak demand periods.

"It makes no sense to buy power at an exorbitant price and sell it to a neighbour. That's why the TSECL has restricted power supply to Bangladesh," he added.

Bangladesh / Top News

power supply / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

How introverts can gain visibility at work

10h | Pursuit
The group comprised students from the Mechatronics Engineering Department of RUET. They are also members of the RUET Robotics Society. Photo: Courtesy

Bomb-Disposal Robot: RUET students shake hands with Bangladesh Army

10h | Pursuit
There is a lake in the middle of the complex but it resembles a dirty swamp. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Another concrete jungle in the name of 'garden city'

13h | Panorama
According to Dr Piyush Mathur, Ahsan Manzil’s upper-frontal view with the large dome and the grand stairs, expresses a statement of ‘grandeur’ and ‘authority.’ Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Understanding the gender implications of architecture

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

How the wives of Benazir-PK Haldars own so much wealth

How the wives of Benazir-PK Haldars own so much wealth

2h | Videos
USA cricket unites different nations and cultures

USA cricket unites different nations and cultures

7m | Videos
Government trying to export manpower to Middle East

Government trying to export manpower to Middle East

3h | Videos
T-20 World Cup statistics in numbers

T-20 World Cup statistics in numbers

5h | Videos