Main Eid jamaat held at Baitul Mukarram

TBS Report 
21 July, 2021, 09:45 am
Last modified: 21 July, 2021, 09:48 am

Photo: Salahuddin Palash
The main and first Eid-ul-Adha congregation (jamaat) held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque amid coronavirus pandemic maintaining government-set health guidelines. 

Devotees performed Eid prayers wearing masks and following the hygiene rules.

The congregation held at 7am. 

Senior Pesh Imam Hafez Mufti Maulana Mohammad Mizanur Rahman of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque was the Imam of the congregation.

Muezzin Ataur Rahman, was the mukabbir of of Eid Jamaat. 

The significance of the sacrifice is highlighted in the sermon and statement before the congregation.

 At the end of the prayers, the Imam prayed for relief from the coronavirus and for the welfare of the country and the nation.

 

