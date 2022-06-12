Mahila Parishad protests harassment of woman at DU

Bangladesh Mahila Parishad has condemned the recent harassment of a woman in Dhaka University area.

In a protest programme at the base of Raju Memorial Sculpture on the campus on Sunday, the organisation demanded exemplary punishment of the person involved in the incident.

Speakers at the protest demanded an end to all kinds of harassment and violence against women and girls, reads a press release.

They called upon people from all walks of life to come forward to prevent violence against women and create a safe society for them.

The protesters demanded that all the university campuses including Dhaka University should be brought under CCTV monitoring to prevent such incidents.

Speakers also called for separate laws to be enacted to prevent sexual harassment and violence against women.

Bangladesh Mahila Parishad President Dr Fauzia Moslem presided over the rally.

A woman was assaulted in front of Sir AF Rahman Hall of Dhaka University on her way home from Dhanmondi to Old Dhaka on 8 June. The person who assaulted her and was riding a motorcycle, quickly left the spot as soon as people started gathering around because of her screaming.

Asked about the incident, the victim said, "I was listening to music on my headphones when suddenly a man came from the left of my rickshaw and groped my breasts. He pulled me so hard that my dress tore. The man was about to say something to me angrily when I asked the rickshaw puller to stop him. However, it was not possible to stop the man and he quickly left on his motorcycle. The man was riding alone and was wearing a helmet. I was so terrified I couldn't take notice of the make and model or number plate of the motorcyle."

The 23-year-old woman filed a case with Shahbagh police station on 9 June.

