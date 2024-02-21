LRN conducts Professional Development Summit 2024 for teachers in Chattogram

In a bid to enhance the professional skills of Bangladeshi educators, the Learning Resource Network (LRN), one of England's esteemed education boards, organized a day-long special training program titled "Professional Development Summit 2024".

The event took place at the LRN Chittagong Center located at the Golpahar intersection in the Chattogram on Tuesday, 20 February.

With the participation of over 30 English medium schools from the city, the training program saw enthusiastic involvement from school teachers, according to a press release.

Angelica De Paiva, LRN's assessment manager from England, graced the occasion as chief guest. In her address, she commended the dedication and commitment of the teachers present at the ceremony.

LRN Bangladesh Country Director, Shoaib Chowdhury, expressed his optimism regarding the impact of such professional training initiatives on the development of Bangladeshi teachers. He emphasized the importance of continuous learning and professional development in advancing the quality of education.

LRN, renowned for its expertise in providing professional training for educators worldwide, aims to empower Bangladeshi teachers with the latest teaching methodologies and best practices. Through initiatives like the Professional Development Summit 2024, LRN seeks to contribute significantly to the educational landscape of Bangladesh, fostering excellence and innovation in teaching methodologies.

LRN is a recognised Awarding Organisation that offers a range of qualifications to candidates, educational institutes, training providers, schools and employers. The organization is recognised for its high-quality qualifications that enable candidates to progress to other areas of study and employment in their designated fields.

In producing its qualifications, LRN uses the experience and expertise of academics, professionals working in the pertinent industries and assessment practitioners with a wealth of best practices and knowledge of validation, verification, delivery and assessment.

