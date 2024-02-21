LRN conducts Professional Development Summit 2024 for teachers in Chattogram

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 February, 2024, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2024, 03:19 pm

Related News

LRN conducts Professional Development Summit 2024 for teachers in Chattogram

TBS Report
21 February, 2024, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2024, 03:19 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In a bid to enhance the professional skills of Bangladeshi educators, the Learning Resource Network (LRN), one of England's esteemed education boards, organized a day-long special training program titled "Professional Development Summit 2024". 

The event took place at the LRN Chittagong Center located at the Golpahar intersection in the Chattogram on Tuesday, 20 February. 

With the participation of over 30 English medium schools from the city, the training program saw enthusiastic involvement from school teachers, according to a press release.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Angelica De Paiva, LRN's assessment manager from England, graced the occasion as chief guest. In her address, she commended the dedication and commitment of the teachers present at the ceremony.

LRN Bangladesh Country Director, Shoaib Chowdhury, expressed his optimism regarding the impact of such professional training initiatives on the development of Bangladeshi teachers. He emphasized the importance of continuous learning and professional development in advancing the quality of education.

LRN, renowned for its expertise in providing professional training for educators worldwide, aims to empower Bangladeshi teachers with the latest teaching methodologies and best practices. Through initiatives like the Professional Development Summit 2024, LRN seeks to contribute significantly to the educational landscape of Bangladesh, fostering excellence and innovation in teaching methodologies.

LRN is a recognised Awarding Organisation that offers a range of qualifications to candidates, educational institutes, training providers, schools and employers. The organization is recognised for its high-quality qualifications that enable candidates to progress to other areas of study and employment in their designated fields.

In producing its qualifications, LRN uses the experience and expertise of academics, professionals working in the pertinent industries and assessment practitioners with a wealth of best practices and knowledge of validation, verification, delivery and assessment.
 

LRN / Professional Development Summit 2024 / Teacher

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Puthiniloy Publication’s stall showcased a bunch of decorative pieces that look like giant books on all sides of their stall. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The aesthetics and architecture of Boi Mela stalls

2h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

Different strokes for different folks: The art of crafting a convincing SOP

1d | Pursuit
Publishing articles is a passion for many. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How to get your article published in academic blogs

1d | Pursuit
In Bangladesh, the camaign for nutrient-rich and non-toxic food gained momentum during the Covid-19 pandemic when several entrepreneurs pioneered sales of immunity-boosting food through Facebook commerce (F-commerce). Photo: Mehedi Hasan

'Safe food' haat props up in urban Dhaka

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Famous coaches who are unemployed

Famous coaches who are unemployed

40m | Videos
Dhaka Trade Fair sees export boom, but stall owners feel the pinch

Dhaka Trade Fair sees export boom, but stall owners feel the pinch

1h | Videos
PMLN and PPP reach agreement on coalition government

PMLN and PPP reach agreement on coalition government

2h | Videos
Dakhil Exam 2024: 59 impersonating as examinees detained in Naogaon

Dakhil Exam 2024: 59 impersonating as examinees detained in Naogaon

3h | Videos