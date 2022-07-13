Harun Or Rashid promoted to DB chief

Law & order

TBS Report
13 July, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2022, 05:10 pm

Related News

Harun Or Rashid promoted to DB chief

TBS Report
13 July, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2022, 05:10 pm
Harun Or Rashid. Photo: Collected
Harun Or Rashid. Photo: Collected

Joint Commissioner Harun Or Rashid has been promoted as the chief of Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

He has been given the new responsibility in an order issued by DMP on Wednesday. Four other police officers have also been promoted in the order.

According to the order, Harun Or Rashid has been promoted to the post of additional commissioner of police (DB) from joint commissioner of the cyber and special crimes department (DB).

Earlier on 11 May, Harun Or Rashid was promoted to deputy inspector general (DIG) of police. Later in another order, he was appointed as an additional commissioner of police.

On 3 November 2019, Harun, then Superintendent of Police in Narayanganj, was transferred to the Police Headquarters over allegations, including misuse of power and involvement in extortion, land grabbing and kidnapping.

Later, he was appointed as deputy commissioner of DMP on 14 May 2020.

Bangladesh / Top News

SP Harun / Detective Branch

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

My journey with camera-trapping

My journey with camera-trapping

7h | Earth
Special Prawn Biryani

Special Prawn Biryani

1d | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid Recipe: Chocolate Soufflé Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream

1d | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid recipe: Beef Rendang

1d | Magazine

More Videos from TBS

The boat that will never sink

The boat that will never sink

2h | Videos
Photo: TBS

A Bonsai worth Tk1.5 lakh!

6h | Videos
Burj Al Arab: World's most expensive hotel

Burj Al Arab: World's most expensive hotel

6h | Videos
Sri Lanka leader flees as protesters storm home

Sri Lanka leader flees as protesters storm home

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

5
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty

6
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155
Wheels

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155