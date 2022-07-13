Harun Or Rashid promoted to DB chief

Joint Commissioner Harun Or Rashid has been promoted as the chief of Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

He has been given the new responsibility in an order issued by DMP on Wednesday. Four other police officers have also been promoted in the order.

According to the order, Harun Or Rashid has been promoted to the post of additional commissioner of police (DB) from joint commissioner of the cyber and special crimes department (DB).

Earlier on 11 May, Harun Or Rashid was promoted to deputy inspector general (DIG) of police. Later in another order, he was appointed as an additional commissioner of police.

On 3 November 2019, Harun, then Superintendent of Police in Narayanganj, was transferred to the Police Headquarters over allegations, including misuse of power and involvement in extortion, land grabbing and kidnapping.

Later, he was appointed as deputy commissioner of DMP on 14 May 2020.