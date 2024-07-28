Quota Movement Coordinator Nahid’s family announces press briefing, police set up barricades

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has put up barricades at Minto Road to refrain quota reform leader Nahid Islam's family from reaching DB office and hold a press briefing there. Photo: TBS.

Quota reform leader Nahid Islam's family members have announced a press briefing to be held in front of the office of the Detective Branch of Police to demand the release of all the detained leaders of the movement.

Nahid's parents and his wife made the announcement yesterday. The press briefing is set to start at 4:00pm today (28 July).

Meanwhile, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) have set up barricades at two points on the capital's Minto Road today (28 July) to refrain Nahid's family members from reaching DB Office.

Earlier, five leaders of the quota movement, including Nahid Islam, Sarjis Alam, Hasnat Abdullah, Asif Mahmud and Abu baker Majumder, were detained by DB police over the last two days.

Asked about the reason for their detention, DB Chief Harun Or Rashid had cited security reasons, saying, "We have a responsibility when someone's family asks us for their children's security. We've brought the quota leaders here to keep them safe from possible harms."