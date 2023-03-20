Police nabs 54 BNP-men for holding 'secret meeting' in city

Bangladesh

BSS
20 March, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2023, 09:34 pm

Police nabs 54 BNP-men for holding &#039;secret meeting&#039; in city

The members of Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) with the help of Banani thana police detained a total of 54 activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) amid holding secret meeting from the city's Banani club.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Banani police station Mostafizur Rahman confirmed the matter to BSS on on Monday.

"Around 1am today, a total of 54 BNP leaders and activists who came to Dhaka from different districts of the country were holding a secret meeting at Banani Club for making anti-state plans. During a sudden drive, they were arrested from there," he said.

He also said that the arrested accused will be brought to the court.

Preparations are underway to file a case against the arrested persons with Banani Police Station under the Anti Terrorism Act, police sources said.

