DB to apprise court that Bushra has no link to Fardin's death, says its chief

Detective Branch (DB) of police will give a report to the court that Amatullah Bushra, a 3rd year student of East West University who is now in jail, has no connection with the death of Buet student Fardin Noor Parash.

Additional Commissioner (Detective Branch) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Mohammad Harunur Rashid told reporters in response to a question regarding Bushra at DB office on Thursday.

"It is a court's matter. We will submit report in this regard as we did not find Bushra's connection in Fardin's death."

Bushra was arrested from her Banasree home in Dhaka on 10 November soon after the recovery of Fardin's body. She was sent to jail after expiry of her five-day remand on 16 November.

After a long 38-day investigation, the DB chief said today that Fardin roamed alone in different areas of Dhaka before he went missing.

"Fardin was not murdered, he committed suicide by jumping into the river from Sultana Kamal Bridge on 4 November out of desperation," he said.

Besides, no injury mark was found on Fardin's body. His mobile and money was in his pocket and watch on his hand, said the DB chief.

Forty students of Buet came to the DB office today (15 December). After talking with the investigating officers for about three hours, the students said they are satisfied with the DB's investigation and found it relevant after seeing various evidences, he said.

Fardin was an introvert and disturbed due to his poor result, he added.

After reviewing the entire matter we have reached the conclusion that there is no sign of murder.

"We spoke to his family yesterday about this. If a person commits suicide by closing the door, there are no witnesses. Looking at the incident, it seems that he decided to commit suicide and roamed around different places. And we have come to a conclusion."

Fardin was a 3rd year student of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology's civil engineering department and a resident of Qutubpur area in Narayanganj's Fatullah.

Police recovered Fardin's body from the Shitalakhkhya River, behind a cotton mill at Siddhirganj, on 7 November, three days after he went missing.

Sheikh Farhad, a physician at Narayanganj General Hospital where the autopsy was done, said there were several injury marks on Fardin's head and body.

Kazi Nuruddin Rana, Fardin's father, filed a case in connection with his son's killing with Rampura Police Station on the same day and the case was later transferred to Detective Branch (DB) Police.