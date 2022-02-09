Last elections under current EC:  UP polls end Thursday

The eighth and final phase of the union parishad (UP) polls are to take place on Thursday, making it the last election under the Election Commission (EC) led by KM Nurul Huda.

The current EC is to depart on 14 February.

In the final phase, voting will take place in eight UPs across five upazilas of the country.

This year's UP polls have been marred by violence with at least 100 people killed around the country in pre and post-poll conflicts. Allegations have been raised against the outgoing Election Commission for failing to conduct fair polls.

According to media reports, most of the violent conflicts centring the polls have occurred between Awami League (AL) nominated candidates and rebel candidates. In some cases, there are allegations of snatching ballot boxes as well.

Despite the violence, AL candidates saw a much less-than-expected victory tally in the seventh phase of the UP polls. According to the EC, out of 134 unions, AL chairman candidates won in less than 40. In this seventh phase a huge number of independent candidates won, mostly AL rebels.

In the final phase of polls today, voting will take place in Taranagar of Keraniganj in Dhaka, Sreefaltali of Kaliakair upazila in Gazipur, two unions each in Subarnachar and Hatia upazilas of Noakhali, Badarpur of Lalmohan upazila in Bhola, and Nityanandapur of Shailkupa in Jhenaidah.