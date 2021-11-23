Lal Teer ranks 7th in 'Access to Seeds Index'

Lal Teer Seed Limited, one of the frontrunners in the turnaround of Bangladesh's seed sector, has ranked seventh in the Access to Seeds Index 2021.

The company has secured the position among 31 countries in its South and Southeast Asian regional list, according to the index published by the United Nations Foundation and the World Benchmarking Alliance.

Lal Teer scored 59.2 in 100 based on the six indicators.

The six indicators which have been considered for preparing the list are- capacity building, marketing and sales, seed production, research and development, genetic resource and intellectual property management, good governance and strategy.

Lal Teer Seed Ltd (Lal Teer Seed) was established in 1995 as a joint venture between Multimode Group and East-West Seed.

Previously known as East-West Seed Bangladesh Ltd, the company was renamed Lal Teer Seed in 2007. The company develops, produces, and sells vegetable varieties to farmers, and it started producing rice seeds in 2010.

The company has also been active in the pesticide business since 2008 and, more recently, in the livestock sector. It focuses on developing various vegetable crop varieties and rice, in addition to selling cotton. Smallholder farmers are the company's main clientele in some markets.

BRAC Seed and Agro Enterprise has ranked thirteenth with a score of 39.5 in the Access to Seeds Index 2021.