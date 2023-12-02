Jolted by earthquake, DU student jumps from second floor

Bangladesh

UNB
02 December, 2023, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2023, 07:45 pm

Related News

Jolted by earthquake, DU student jumps from second floor

UNB
02 December, 2023, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2023, 07:45 pm
Minhajul Islam, a second-year student of Dhaka University, jumped from the second floor of the hall to escape damage from the earthquake this morning (2 December). Photo: UNB
Minhajul Islam, a second-year student of Dhaka University, jumped from the second floor of the hall to escape damage from the earthquake this morning (2 December). Photo: UNB

Minhajul Islam, a second-year student of Dhaka University's Masterda Surja Sen hall, jumped from the second floor of the hall to escape damage from the earthquake this morning (2 December).

During the earthquake, he jumped from his room through the window. Later, he was taken to Dhaka Medical college Hospital for treatment.

Confirming the matter, Dr Zakir Hossen Vuiyan, provost of the hall, said the student sustained injury in his toe and was admitted in the orthopaedic department of the DMCH.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Apart from this, some students were injured while leaving the room in a hurry.

Earlier this morning, the earthquake, measuring 5.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale, jolted Dhaka and other parts of Bangladesh.

It lasted for a few seconds, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

 

Top News

DU / Student / Earthquake

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rony Rezaul

Stand out in Style: Explore Apex's Wedding Season Collection

5h | Mode
TBS Illustration

The origins of electoral symbols

11h | Panorama
Jungle Passports: The tales of border societies interacting beyond the lines

Jungle Passports: The tales of border societies interacting beyond the lines

11h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

What Google and Facebook owe news publishers

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Annual production of ducks is more than 6.5 crores

Annual production of ducks is more than 6.5 crores

50m | TBS Economy
Are the Houthis becoming more dangerous for Israel?

Are the Houthis becoming more dangerous for Israel?

1h | TBS World
Bangladesh still unbeaten in Tests in 2023

Bangladesh still unbeaten in Tests in 2023

4h | TBS SPORTS
Bangladesh sets new record in labour exports as year nears end

Bangladesh sets new record in labour exports as year nears end

3h | TBS Today