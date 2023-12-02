Jolted by earthquake, DU student jumps from second floor

Minhajul Islam, a second-year student of Dhaka University, jumped from the second floor of the hall to escape damage from the earthquake this morning (2 December). Photo: UNB

Minhajul Islam, a second-year student of Dhaka University's Masterda Surja Sen hall, jumped from the second floor of the hall to escape damage from the earthquake this morning (2 December).

During the earthquake, he jumped from his room through the window. Later, he was taken to Dhaka Medical college Hospital for treatment.

Confirming the matter, Dr Zakir Hossen Vuiyan, provost of the hall, said the student sustained injury in his toe and was admitted in the orthopaedic department of the DMCH.

Apart from this, some students were injured while leaving the room in a hurry.

Earlier this morning, the earthquake, measuring 5.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale, jolted Dhaka and other parts of Bangladesh.

It lasted for a few seconds, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.