Barishal tubewell worker beaten to death in mob attack at 'citizen's checkpost'

A 20-year-old tubewell worker was beaten to death in Barishal during an attack by a mob present at a make-shift 'citizen's checkpost'.

The attack stemmed when a knife was allegedly found on Rasib, the 20-year-old, according to two of the locals who had initially stopped him.

After police suspended their duties following the resignation of Sheikh Hasina, citizens took it upon themselves to maintain traffic and institute patrols amid a deterioration in the law and order situation of the country.

While videos surfaced of many of these citizens catching thieves and robbers and making them sing or dance, today's incident, which took place around 5am in the Chaumatha area, has added a dark blot to an otherwise good story of community.

The deceased, Rasib Akan, is the son of Yunus Akan, a resident of Barguna. His body has been kept in the Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue.

Speaking to The Business Standard, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kotwali Model Police Station Mainul Islam said students beat up a young boy and brought him to the police station at around 11am.

Later, senior officials sent the injured for treatment. At the hospital, the doctors did an ECG and declared Rasib dead.

"A wrongful death case has been filed. I am preparing the report of the deceased. However, if the family of the deceased wants to file a case, they can do so. If there is a case, we will investigate," he told TBS.

The police official, however, did not mention any details regarding the knife in question.

Sheikh Safayet, who said he was a student of the Government Syed Hatem Ali College, told TBS that they had been performing their duties on the road for some time as there was no traffic police.

"When we spotted Rasib this morning and searched him, a machete was found in his bag. After 20-30 minutes of Fazr prayers, many people gathered to see it. They were saying 'He's a dacoit, why don't you beat him,' A ruckus ensued and he got beaten up."

He claimed they had also recovered drugs from a bus nearby, which resulted in a delay in taking Rasib to the police.

"The OC at the station told us to take the injured to the hospital and give him the necessary treatment. Then we brought him to the hospital. We have taken Rasib's video statement. He admits that he did something wrong. Besides, we saw blood on the weapon that was on him," he added.

Safayet also said a hostile environment had been created due to repeated news of robberies in the area.

Shiuli Begum, mother of the deceased, said, "My son lived with his father in Sylhet. He used to repair tubewells. He called me in the morning. I couldn't hear his words among so many people surrounding him. Then I got the news that my son was taken to the police station. I heard that students beat them to death. Rasib could not tell me anything. When I went to the police station, I found him lying on the floor. He died there. Then we took him to the hospital."

She also said that Rasib had a torchlight in his bag, but this wasn't recovered.

Abdur Razzak, cousin of the deceased, said Rasib was heading home in Barguna from a court appearace in a land dispute case.

He got on a ride to Barguna yesterday at 8pm.

"Some students told me that the bus to Barguna dropped everyone at Nathullabad as there were not enough passengers on board. From there, Rasib headed to Rupatali by an autorickshaw to catch another bus to Barguna.

"That's when a group of students stopped him, told him to step down, searched his bag and found a knife. Rasib told the students that he also works as a cook. So, it was a kitchen knife. We haven't seen any of this happening. It was informed by the students. Rasib was severely beaten by the students at the check post." he added.

Razzak said, "Let's assume that Rasib has a knife or a weapon. But why was he killed? He could have been handed over to the police, or the army. He should have been handed over to the law. Why did the students take up the law in their hands? Who gave them the right to kill someone? My brother was beaten to death. We want justice."

He also said he didn't find Rasib's mobile phone on him and that it was taken.