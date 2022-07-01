Japanese Embassy celebrates 50 years in Dhaka

The Embassy of Japan Thursday celebrated its 50 years in Dhaka.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen joined the function.

Japan recognised Bangladesh as a sovereign state on February 10, 1972, soon after its independence. The country opened its embassy in Dhaka on July 1, 1972.

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki conferred commendations of the foreign minister to the Japanese Language and Culture programme of the Institute of Modern Languages and Department of Japanese Studies of the University of Dhaka and Matiur Rahman in recognition of their significant contribution to building the foundations of the current Bangladesh-Japan ties.

Ambassador Naoki also presented certificates of ambassador's commendation to NGO Ekmatra, Japanese music group Bajina Beat, and Tanaka Chizuru, owner of Japanese restaurant Nagasaki in Uttara, Dhaka.

Ambassador Naoki expressed his sincere appreciation to them for their great contribution to enriching the great friendship between Bangladesh and Japan.

The commendations of the ambassador are awarded to individuals and groups to acknowledge their contributions to the promotion of friendship and mutual understanding between Japan and their country.