Japan is a time-tested friend of Bangladesh: PM

Bangladesh

BSS
28 April, 2023, 09:10 am
Last modified: 28 April, 2023, 10:48 am

Related News

Japan is a time-tested friend of Bangladesh: PM

BSS
28 April, 2023, 09:10 am
Last modified: 28 April, 2023, 10:48 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has described Japan as a time-tested friend of Bangladesh, saying the country has very close to her heart being few countries who early recognised Bangladesh within two months of achieving its independence.

"Japan is our trusted development partner. Bangladesh has received steadfast support for its development and has remained the recipient of the largest amount of official development assistance from Japan since our independence," she said.

The prime minister said this in an article headlined "Japan holds special place in our hearts" written by Sheikh Hasina was published in the country's largest and oldest English daily newspaper The Japan Times on 25 April, on the second day of her four-day official visit to Tokyo.

She wrote, "I'm again in Tokyo to embolden the existing bilateral ties between my country, Bangladesh, and Japan as our countries celebrate the 51st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations."

"I express my gratitude to The Majesties Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako and my thanks to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for the invitation. I also pay homage to former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was a great friend of Bangladesh," she said.

The Premier said Japan was among those few countries that gave early recognition to Bangladesh on 10 February 1972, less than two months after it achieved independence.

Even during our liberation war in 1971, she writes that Japan provided much-needed support and assistance, which we have never forgotten nor shall ever forget, she said, adding that most unforgettable was the charitable gesture of Japanese schoolchildren who saved and donated their tiffin (snack) money to help victims of the cyclone and the war that ravaged our country.

"Since then, Japan has remained our time-tested friend. Japan is a country very close to my heart, just as it is to my family and our people," she said.

"My sister Sheikh Rehana is especially attached to Japan as she accompanied our father, the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and our youngest brother, Sheikh Russel, on their first visit to Japan in October 1973," she said.

She said alongside cherishing her father's legacy of having a soft spot for Japan, she has great respect for its miraculous development.

"Therefore, time and again, I come to Japan to learn from its invaluable experiences. These encourage me to apply and devote myself in body and spirit to building Bangladesh in the image of this great country. And, as I now feel that our two countries' relations have been cemented to an enviable level, I believe it is time to move on from our comprehensive partnership to a strategic partnership," she said.

The premier said her father was captivated by the country's development and wanted to follow Japan as a model.

"He was also inspired by the design of the Japanese flag. Both flags are rectangular with red circles at the centre against backgrounds of bottle green for Bangladesh and white for Japan," she said.

Sheikh Hasina continued: "On their return, they spoke frequently of their memorable experiences in Japan. Those remain in our memory, haunting us even more so now as tragically, all our family members other than Rehana and myself, were brutally assassinated just 22 months after that historic visit."

Top News

PM Sheikh Hasina / Japan visit / homage / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The body of Akif&#039;s custom road bike was built from locally sourced aluminium alloy pipes of various diameters, carefully welded to maintain the angles as per the rider’s height and body posture. Photo: Akif Hamid

Custom road bike: Building the right bike for the right users

1h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

RizzGPT's world of possibilities: AR glasses that let you talk to ChatGPT in real-time

39m | Tech
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said Bangladesh and Japan have successfully elevated their bilateral relations to a &quot;strategic partnership.&quot; Photo: Reuters

A new era of Japan-Bangladesh partnership

1h | Panorama
Caladiums: The perfect aroid for decor with the vibrant leaves and unique texture.

Aroids: The fascinating world of plants with strange flowers

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Different types of franchise businesses in Bangladesh

Different types of franchise businesses in Bangladesh

16h | TBS Stories
Ukrainians running out of weapons

Ukrainians running out of weapons

15h | TBS World
The biggest folk fair of the country in Chittagong

The biggest folk fair of the country in Chittagong

16h | TBS Stories
Why 77% of world population are suffering from sleep disorder?

Why 77% of world population are suffering from sleep disorder?

1h | TBS Health

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

3
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

4
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

5
Representational Image
Banking

Banks to run from 10am to 5pm after Eid holidays

6
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan