PM to inaugurate construction of Bangladesh's first underground metro on 2 Feb

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the construction work of Bangladesh's first underground metro rail – formally known as Mass Rapid Transit Line-1, or MRT-1 on 2 February, said a notification from the Road Transport and Bridges Ministry on Sunday (29 January).

In October last year, The Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Company Ltd signed a deal with an eight-company consortium to supervise the construction of the country's first underground metro rail. As per the deal, the consortium led by Japanese Nippon Koei Co Limited will be supervising the construction of the 31.24 km underground rail project – or MRT Line-1 – in the capital.

The consortium includes Oriental Consultants Global, SYSTRA SA, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited, Nippon Koei India Private Limited, Katahira and Engineers International, Development Design Consultants Limited and Nippon Koei Bangladesh Limited.

Infographic: TBS

With the 2028 deadline, the cost of the underground metro project has been estimated at Tk52,561 crore.

The MRT Line-1 will have two parts – a 19.87km part from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to Kamalapur (Airport route) which will be underground and an around 11.37km elevated line from Natun Bazar to Purbachal (Purbachal route).

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) approved the MRT line-1 project at Tk52,561 crore in 2019. Of the amount, the government will provide Tk13,111 crore and Japan Tk39,450 crore.

However, the construction faced multiple delays after the Ecnec approval thanks to Covid pandemic.

At the deal signing event, the officials said underground metro construction will be implemented dividing all project components into 12 packages.

The line will have 21 stations – 12 underground and nine elevated. Besides, 25 sets of trains having eight coaches each will operate daily on the line. The maximum capacity of a train will be 3,088 persons.

According to the officials, it will take only 34 minutes to commute from Dhaka airport to Kamalapur, 20 minutes from Natun Bazar to Purbachal, and 35 minutes from Kamalapur to Purbachal.

The trains will be controlled remotely from the "Operation Control Center". Elevators, stairs and escalators will be installed in underground and alleviated stations for the passengers to access rail platforms easily.

According to officials, around 8 lakh passengers will be able to travel every day by the underground metro after the inauguration in 2028. With all the six metro rails in operation by 2030, more than 50 lakh passengers will be able to commute daily using the modern transport system.

At the deal signing programme, Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Company Managing Director thanked Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) for financing three metro rail projects and asked for further support to conduct the feasibility study of MRT line-2 and MRT line-4 to connect Dhaka with Narayangonj through metro rail.