100 bogies brought from China ready for Padma Bridge

Bangladesh Railway is all set to start train operations from Dhaka to Bhanga in Faridpur via the Padma Bridge next month, with the 100 modern passenger coaches imported from China ready to be added to the new train movement on the route.

According to sources within the Padma Rail Link Project and the Saidpur Rail Workshop authorities, after their arrival at Chattogram Port from China, the bogies underwent testing at the Saidpur workshop. The testing process is integral to ensuring the coaches' reliability for train operations on the Padma Bridge.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to inaugurate the rail link on 10 October, as confirmed by Railway sources.

Preparations for the inauguration of commercial train services from Dhaka to Bhanga have been completed. The commissioning of all 100 coaches is now finished, marking them ready for service on the Padma Bridge, as reported by railway sources.

Officials closely associated with the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project hoped that these modern coaches imported from China would be at the forefront of railway operations on this vital line.

Earlier this month, Bangladesh Railway successfully conducted a test run of a passenger train from Dhaka's Kamalapur Railway Station to Faridpur's Bhanga Station on 7 September. Additionally, a test run of a freight train between Bhanga and Mawa stations via the Padma Bridge was successfully completed on 16 September.

Photo: TBS

Among the 100 coaches imported from China, there are 25 non-AC chair coaches, 35 AC chair coaches, 15 sleeper coaches, 15 dining and guard rack attached coaches, and 10 power cars. Each coach boasts 100 seats and features innovative passenger-friendly amenities, including sliding doors that open and close automatically, destination monitors, and provisions for disabled passengers. Other features include CCTV cameras and bio-toilets.

The Chinese manufacturer lacked the capability for trial runs, necessitating cooperation between the Saidpur workshop and Chinese engineers. The Chinese company provides a two-year warranty for the coaches and carriages.

With the commissioning of these coaches, Saidpur Railway Workshop Divisional Supervisor Sadekuzzaman confirmed the transfer of 70 rail coaches.

The distance between Dhaka and Bhanga spans approximately 82 kilometres. Later, the rail track would be extended to Jashore by June 2024.

Bangladesh Railway is actively implementing the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project, constructing a 169-kilometre rail line from Dhaka to Jashore via the Padma Bridge, with a total cost of Tk39,247 crore. Upon project completion, trains will have the capability to travel at speeds ranging from 120 to 130 kilometres per hour.

The railway line from Dhaka to Jashore will encompass 20 stations, including 14 newly constructed stations and modernised existing ones.

This project holds great potential to stimulate business and trade between Dhaka and the southwest region of the country--- connecting Munshiganj, Shariatpur, Madaripur, and Narail. The new rail route is expected to create 1,680 new job opportunities.