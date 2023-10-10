PM's Padma Bridge train journey: 11 individuals of different professions to accompany her

Bangladesh

UNB
10 October, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 10 October, 2023, 10:23 am

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the 82 km railway track from Dhaka to Faridpur's Bhanga upazila under the Padma Bridge Rail Link Construction Project and will address a rally at 2pm at Kazi Abu Yusuf Stadium in Bhanga today (10 October).

The main road in Bhanga upazila of Faridpur has been adorned with banners, festoons, and digital displays ahead of the premier's visit.

During her train ride to Faridpur, eleven individuals from different professions are going to accompany the PM.

In this regard, Faridpur Deputy Commissioner Md Kamrul Ahsan Talukder said soon after the decision of the prime minister's visit to Faridpur, the PMO gave them instructions to make a list of 11 people from different professions. The Prime Minister will go to Faridpur from Dhaka by train, and she will talk to them and listen to their views.

"We have made a list of them, and they will be sent to Dhaka on Tuesday morning under special arrangements," he added.

Those who will accompany the prime minister on the train journey are Freedom fighter Abul Faiz Shah Nawaz; freedom fighter Aminur Rahman Farid; vegetable vendor Helal Uddin; garment worker Rekha Begum; hawker Rahim Sheikh; bus driver Sultan Ahmed; Pastor Sathi Chakraborty; seed farmer Sahida Begum; primary school students Swarnajit Ghosh, Nusrat Jahan; and madrasa student Jannatul Ferdaus.

Talking about the train journey with the prime minister, freedom fighter Aminur Rahman Farid said, "I can't articulate this feeling. I can't believe I will be crossing the Padma Bridge on a train, that too with the prime minister!"

Rekha Begum said, "I don't know how I got this opportunity. Thanks to Almighty Allah. May he grant the PM a long life."

From Padma Bridge to Faridpur, the whole area is decked out in bright colors. Roads, including the Dhaka-Bhanga Expressway, are covered with banners and decorations to celebrate the launch of rail connectivity with the southwestern region.

Shah Md Ishtiaq Arif, general secretary of Faridpur district Awami League, said, "Ignoring the storm and rain, we have worked tirelessly day and night to ensure the success of the public meeting with the initiative of the district Awami League. Our goal is to gather more than two lakh people at the venue and surrounding areas."

