Dilapidated building poses life threats to users at Benapole port 

Infrastructure

Monowar Ahmed
10 September, 2021, 10:15 am
Last modified: 10 September, 2021, 10:18 am

Related News

Dilapidated building poses life threats to users at Benapole port 

Traders urged authorities concerned to give due importance to renovate it to avert any possible tragedy in future

Monowar Ahmed
10 September, 2021, 10:15 am
Last modified: 10 September, 2021, 10:18 am
Dilapidated building poses life threats to users at Benapole port 

The main revenue-building of Benapole land port is posing a threat to the lives of employees, officials, and traders working there due to its dilapidated condition. 
 
Instead of declaring the structure abandoned or renovating, the land port authorities have been trying to protect it from collapsing with bamboo and wooden logs as well as iron angles for the last five years.
 
Users of the country's largest land port are working there while risking their lives, despite a large crack being seen on the first floor of the three-storey building.
 
Mofizur Rahman Sajan, president of the Benapole C&F Association, said the building houses offices of the land port, customs, and the security agency. More than 300 people always stay inside the building during office hours for their business-related tasks. 

Unfortunately, such an accident-prone building continues to be used for business purposes despite the lurking danger.  An accident or collapse of the building can claim the lives of many people, he added. 

Port sources said as the first floor of the building has been in a dilapidated state for a long time, the port authorities have shifted a portion of its office to the international passenger terminal check post.  However, the second and third class employees are still working inside the building, putting their lives at risk.
 
Another unit that is being used is also in a dilapidated condition. The plaster ceiling keeps falling from the roof all the time. The rickety building should be renovated as soon as possible. Otherwise, fatal accidents may occur at any time. 
 
Mahasin Milon, joint secretary of the Benapole Land Port Import and Export Association, said the port earns Tk6,000 crore revenue annually, But it is unfortunate that its main commercial building is in such a dilapidated condition for a long time.
 
"We have to enter the building amid fear. The Bangladesh Land Ports Authority will hopefully give due importance to renovate it to avert possible future tragedy," he said.
 
 Matiar Rahman, chairman of the India-Bangladesh Land port Import-Export Committee, said traders have been angry over the poor infrastructure of the port building since its inception.  If the land ports are not taken under the Ministry of Finance from the Ministry of Shipping, the desired infrastructure will never be achieved.
 
Mamun Kabir Tarafdar, deputy director (Traffic) at Benapole Land Port, said, "The risky portion of the first floor of the building is locked so that none can enter.  We have already reported to the higher authorities about the current dilapidated state of the building." 

 
 
  
 

 

 

  

 

 

Top News

Benapole Land Port / Benapole customs house

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

15h | Videos
Learning loss of students during Covid pandemic and way to recovery

Learning loss of students during Covid pandemic and way to recovery

16h | Videos
Bojra - The House Boat: A grand cabin getaway on the wetlands of Tanguar Haor

Bojra - The House Boat: A grand cabin getaway on the wetlands of Tanguar Haor

16h | Videos
Loss of back-to-back LC facility looms on 500 RMG makers

Loss of back-to-back LC facility looms on 500 RMG makers

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

2
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

3
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

4
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

5
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places

6
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds