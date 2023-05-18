India's Meghalaya keen to deepen economic ties with Bangladesh

Bangladesh

UNB
18 May, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2023, 09:56 pm

Related News

India's Meghalaya keen to deepen economic ties with Bangladesh

UNB
18 May, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2023, 09:56 pm
High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India, Md. Mustafizur Rahman meets with Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad Sangma in a courtesy visit on 18 May, 2023. Photo: Courtesy
High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India, Md. Mustafizur Rahman meets with Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad Sangma in a courtesy visit on 18 May, 2023. Photo: Courtesy

The government of the Indian state of Meghalaya has shown interest to further deepen economic and trade ties with Bangladesh for greater interest of their peoples. 

Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad Sangma expressed the interest as Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Mustafizur Rahman called on him at his office in Meghalaya on Wednesday. 

The chief minister apprised the envoy about the opportunities and possibilities of expanding trade and commerce of Bangladesh in the state of Meghalaya, Bangladesh high commission sources said. 

He highlighted the possibility of direct import of garments, plastic products, electronic products, processed food and frozen food from Bangladesh. 

The chief minister laid emphasis on strengthening mutual partnership in the global value chain and diversification of products. He sought Bangladesh's cooperation in developing and flourishing Meghalaya's tourism industry. 

Referring to Bangladesh's historical relationship with Meghalaya, the Bangladesh envoy emphasised on enhancing connectivity with the state and increasing people-to-people interactions. 

He said that the governments of Bangladesh and India are working to promote connectivity with the North-eastern states by road, rail and river. 

Highlighting the willingness of the present government of Bangladesh to boost trade ties with the North-eastern part of India, he mentioned that the investors of Meghalaya have ample opportunity to invest in different sectors of Bangladesh. 

He drew the chief minister's attention to the reopening of the closed land customs stations in the border areas at the earliest possible. 

Earlier, the Bangladesh high commissioner held a meeting with the Industries and Trade Fair Association of Assam in Guwahati. 

During the official trip, he will visit several land customs stations along the border and hold meetings with the business communities and trade representatives at Dawki and Tamabil in Meghalaya, sources added.

Top News

Bangladesh-India / bilateral trade / Meghalaya

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Meta Moina: An NFT gallery for Bangladeshi digital artwork

Meta Moina: An NFT gallery for Bangladeshi digital artwork

8h | Panorama
Awut Deng Acuil. Illustration: TBS

'When we invest in girls' education, we invest in a nation': S Sudan education minister

9h | Panorama
A stunning view of the Tasmanian landscape. Photo: Tareq Onu

Tasmania: A world of breathtaking beauty and rare animals

12h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

AI might meet its match in Dhaka South's traffic

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

যাতায়াত।Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

যাতায়াত।Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

2h | TBS Stories
End of James Gunn's decade at Marvel

End of James Gunn's decade at Marvel

3h | TBS Entertainment
Modern election promises have won the hearts of Thais

Modern election promises have won the hearts of Thais

7h | TBS World
Pending registration, newly developed varieties of bamboo

Pending registration, newly developed varieties of bamboo

7h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

2
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

3
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

4
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

6
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May