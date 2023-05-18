India's Meghalaya keen to deepen economic ties with Bangladesh

High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India, Md. Mustafizur Rahman meets with Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad Sangma in a courtesy visit on 18 May, 2023. Photo: Courtesy

The government of the Indian state of Meghalaya has shown interest to further deepen economic and trade ties with Bangladesh for greater interest of their peoples.

Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad Sangma expressed the interest as Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Mustafizur Rahman called on him at his office in Meghalaya on Wednesday.

The chief minister apprised the envoy about the opportunities and possibilities of expanding trade and commerce of Bangladesh in the state of Meghalaya, Bangladesh high commission sources said.

He highlighted the possibility of direct import of garments, plastic products, electronic products, processed food and frozen food from Bangladesh.

The chief minister laid emphasis on strengthening mutual partnership in the global value chain and diversification of products. He sought Bangladesh's cooperation in developing and flourishing Meghalaya's tourism industry.

Referring to Bangladesh's historical relationship with Meghalaya, the Bangladesh envoy emphasised on enhancing connectivity with the state and increasing people-to-people interactions.

He said that the governments of Bangladesh and India are working to promote connectivity with the North-eastern states by road, rail and river.

Highlighting the willingness of the present government of Bangladesh to boost trade ties with the North-eastern part of India, he mentioned that the investors of Meghalaya have ample opportunity to invest in different sectors of Bangladesh.

He drew the chief minister's attention to the reopening of the closed land customs stations in the border areas at the earliest possible.

Earlier, the Bangladesh high commissioner held a meeting with the Industries and Trade Fair Association of Assam in Guwahati.

During the official trip, he will visit several land customs stations along the border and hold meetings with the business communities and trade representatives at Dawki and Tamabil in Meghalaya, sources added.