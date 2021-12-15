Indian, Russian army delegations call on Bangladesh Army chief

A 66-member delegation of the Indian Armed Forces, including 30 retired personnel who fought in Bangladesh's Liberation War in 1971, met Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed at Army Headquarters on Wednesday.



Later on the day, a three-member delegation of the Russian Army, led by its land force commander, also met with the Bangladesh Army chief in Dhaka Cantonment.



During the meetings, General Shafiuddin remembered the contribution of India and Russia during the Liberation War of Bangladesh with deep respect and expressed his sincere gratitude to them, according to an ISPR press statement.



The veterans of the Indian Army, who fought in the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971, became emotional in recalling their wartime memories.



Earlier on 14 December, both the Indian and Russian delegations paid homage to members of the armed forces who were martyred during the war, laying wreaths at Shikha Anirban in Dhaka Cantonment.



The Indian and Russian delegations arrived in Dhaka on 13 and 14 December respectively on a state visit to join the Victory Day Parade to be held on 16 December, marking the golden Jubilee of Bangladesh's Independence.



During their visit, both delegations will visit the Liberation War Museum and the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum, Sylhet Cantonment, and the wartime para-drop site in Tangail.



The two delegations will leave Dhaka for their respective countries on 18 and 19 December.

