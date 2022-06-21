Agnipath scheme ‘illegal’: petition filed in top court

South Asia

Hindustan Times
21 June, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 21 June, 2022, 11:58 am

Related News

Agnipath scheme ‘illegal’: petition filed in top court

Hindustan Times
21 June, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 21 June, 2022, 11:58 am
Supreme Court sets up national task force to assess, recommend need and distribution of oxygen throughout India(PTI Photo via Hindustan Times)
Supreme Court sets up national task force to assess, recommend need and distribution of oxygen throughout India(PTI Photo via Hindustan Times)

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court against the Centre's Agnipath scheme, alleging that the government has quashed the century-old selection process for the Armed forces which is contrary to the constitutional provisions and without having Parliamentary approval.

"Contrary to the constitutional provisions and without having approval in Parliament and without any Gazette notification, the respondent (Centre) quashed century-old army selection process and imposed impugned Agniveer-22 scheme in the country... and declared to start it from June 24," advocate Manohar Lal Sharma said in his plea. 

He also termed the scheme "illegal" and "unconstitutional" and sought a direction from the Court to quash the June 14 press note issued by the ministry of defence.

Meanwhile, Narendra Modi is likely to meet the three service chiefs on Tuesday and discuss the Agnipath scheme, reports have said. The meeting comes amid protests on the new military scheme, which according to the government, aims to bring down the average age in the armed forces.

Earlier, over the weekend, defence minister Rajnath Singh held discussions for two straight days as the stir continued to rage.

Farmers join protests against Agnipath, lay siege to toll plazas in Haryana

On Sunday, a key press briefing was held by the service chiefs. "Every individual who wants to join the armed forces through the Agnipath scheme will have to submit a pledge that they were neither part of any protest nor were involved in any violence. Nobody can join the forces without police verification... We have made the provisions," said Lt General Anil Puri, the additional secretary of the department of military affairs.

"The foundation of the Indian armed forces is discipline. There is no space for arson. There is no problem if you show your anger and engage in talks. But there is no space for arson and vandalism. This scheme has been designed for youth. By going to the streets, they are only wasting their time. They should spend this time to get themselves ready physically. I appeal to them to start preparing," he added in a warning to the demonstrators.

The scheme allows youth - in the 17-21 age group - who are "patriotic and motivated" to serve in the Armed Forces for a period of four years. As a one-time waiver, the upper age limit has been raised to 23. The scheme has been designed "to enable a youthful profile of the armed forces," says the government.

The Agniveers - the recruits of the scheme - will retire after four years. However, the union home ministry, the defence ministry and several other states have announced that they would be given jobs.

The opposition has been attacking the government, saying that after holding recruitments on hold in defence jobs during two years of the pandemic, the new scheme won't be able to do the needful.

Meanwhile, across India, over 1,000 arrests have been made as demonstrations were held. Most of these arrests were made in Bihar.

World+Biz

Agnipath protests / Agnipath / Agnipath Scheme / Indian armed forces / Indian Army / Indian Supreme Court

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

4h | Habitat
Women in Digital is now in the ninth year of its operation, since 2013, and Nila is still with the project. Photo: Courtesy

Her father stopped her from going abroad. So she built a platform for women in IT instead

5h | Panorama
User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

4h | Wheels
Zilingo started out seven years ago as a web portal for consumers in Southeast Asia to buy street fashion and then morphed into a company focused on serving firms in the fashion supply chain. Photo: Bloomberg

How to torch your unicorn

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Padma Bridge has the deepest piling in the world

Padma Bridge has the deepest piling in the world

3h | Videos
Relation between per capita income and living standard

Relation between per capita income and living standard

3h | Videos
LaLiga files complaints against PSG and Manchester City

LaLiga files complaints against PSG and Manchester City

4h | Videos
Who is responsible for the flood?

Who is responsible for the flood?

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

2
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

3
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

4
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Finance Division gets first female secretary

6
Photo: Collected.
Economy

Bankers call for increasing dollar supply