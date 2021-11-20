IGP off to Turkey to attend Interpol General Assembly

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed has left for Turkey on Saturday to join the 89th Interpol General Assembly.

He is leading a five-member delegation for the three-day conference, which will be held from 23-25 November, said a press release.

Other members of the delegation are - Additional Inspector General of Police (CID) Barrister Mahbubur Rahman, DIG (operation) Md Haider Khan, AIG (NCB) Mohbiul Islam and Police Superintendent Md Masud Alam.

During the visit, IGP Benazir Ahmed will hold courtesy meetings with the Secretary General of Interpol, the police chiefs of friendly countries, including their representatives from ASEANPOL and their delegations, to discuss issues of mutual interests.

The delegation is expected to return home on 27 November after attending the assembly.