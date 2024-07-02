ACC finds evidence of graft in initial probe against Benazir

Bangladesh

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has found primary information suggesting that former Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed, along with his wife and daughters, acquired assets beyond their known sources of income.

ACC Secretary Khorsheda Yasmin made the disclosure at a media briefing held at the ACC headquarters today (2 July). 

At the briefing, the ACC secretary said the commission has also found evidence of more immovable and movable assets, both within the country and abroad, registered under their [Banazir and family members] names and aliases.

She mentioned that the commission issued a notice seeking an account of the assets of former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed, his wive and children, 

The investigating officers concerned have been asked to submit the accounts of Benazir's movable and immovable assets within 21 working days. 

There will be penalties if the accounts are not submitted within the stipulated time, as per the ACC Act, the ACC secretary said.

Earlier on 24 June, despite receiving a second opportunity to appear before the ACC, Zeeshan Mirza, Benazir's wife, and their two daughters did not show up for questioning. 

Benazir Ahmed also failed to appear before the ACC on 23 June. Afterward, the ACC secretary had said the commission would now pursue further legal action against the former police chief.

IGP Benazir Ahmed / Bangladesh / graft / ACC

