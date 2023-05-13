This is how Cyclone Mocha was named, plus all you need to know

Bangladesh

UNB
13 May, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2023, 08:18 pm

Related News

This is how Cyclone Mocha was named, plus all you need to know

UNB
13 May, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2023, 08:18 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

On 8th May 2023, the Indian Meteorological Department first noted a low-pressure area in the greater north Indian Ocean. The low-pressure area then gradually turned into a depression to be the first severe cyclonic storm of 2023 in the region. The depression gradually elevated to severe and then extremely severe cyclonic storm Mocha. So why is it called "Mocha", and what is the procedure for naming storms? And more importantly, what will be the impact of the storm? Here's what we know. 

Why and how are cyclones named?

Cyclones are named for the sole purpose of making them easily identifiable to people. In the case of severe cyclonic storms, there is an immediate need for information decimated across different mediums. Additionally, there can be more than one active cyclone in a region. So for easy distinction and correct information availability, the regional meteorological organizations follow a certain naming process for all tropical cyclones. 

The World Meteorological Organization or WMO has a set of rules for naming tropical cyclones. This naming follows regional nomenclature that has been already predetermined and sanctioned by the regional countries. 

The Atlantic and Southern hemispheric regions use alphabetical naming order alternating between men's and women's names. However, in 2000, the North Indian Oceanic regions proposed a new naming system that is alphabetically listed country-wise and is gender-neutral. 

These names are used on a rotation basis. However, if the damage and casualties arising from a tropical cyclone become excessive, the regional meteorological organizations retire the names, and new names are added in their place. 

In the case of North Indian oceanic regions, each name is retired after use, regardless of the damage or casualty. 

How was Cyclone Mocha Named? 

If it's any wonder, then yes, Cyclone Mocha is indeed the same Mocha as the famous coffee variant. While it may seem like there is no distinct connection between the two, the sanctioned naming process made the first tropical cyclone in the region for the year to be named Mocha. 

There are six regional specialized meteorological centers (RSMC) across the globe. The IMD based in Delhi is one of the six RSMCs. The RSMCs are primarily responsible for naming the cyclone in a designated manner. 

The current alphabetical and gender-neutral naming process has been implemented since 2004. Initially, the RSMC took designated names from 8 countries and later 5 more countries joined the regional center. With 13 names from 13 countries, the RSMC has a list of 169 names which it uses in the countries' alphabetical order. 

The name Mocha (pronounced as Mokha) was proposed by Yemen, after the famous port in the Red Sea known for its coffee production. 

Current State of Cyclone Mocha 

The cyclone is expected to reach around 160 to 175 kmph when it makes landfall by 14th May evening. The tidal surge caused by Mocha is expected to reach a maximum height of 3 meters while crossing over Cox's Bazar and adjoining areas of Myanmar. 

Thousands of people from the coastal areas including St Martin have already been evacuated. The local authority of St Martin declared all hotels, motels, and resorts as a temporary shelter area for those who still remain on the island. Bangladesh Meteorological Department has announced Great Danger Signal 10 as of 13th May on all the regional land and ports of the country. 

Top News

Cyclone Mocha

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Brac/Sarkar Pratik

Anima Rani Sarkar fought two cyclones. Now she has to brace for the third one

7h | Features
Photo: Courtesy

3 heartwarming Mother's Day gifts to brighten her day

8h | Brands
A boy rides past a paramilitary check post, that was set afire by the supporters of Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, during a protest against his arrest, in Karachi, Pakistan 9 May, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Pakistan faces another lost decade as the army takes on Khan

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'Money and resources have to be provided': Dr Mathur on achieving 30x30 target in Bangladesh

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Congress sweeps majority mark in Karnataka

Congress sweeps majority mark in Karnataka

2h | TBS World
St. Martin at great risk in 'Mocha'

St. Martin at great risk in 'Mocha'

4h | TBS Today
SAU researcher's discovery of canned hilsa

SAU researcher's discovery of canned hilsa

1h | TBS Food
Bhabnagara marks 10 years of Shadhusongo

Bhabnagara marks 10 years of Shadhusongo

5h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

2
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka

5
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

6
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh