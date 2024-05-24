Survey says most waterway workers suffer from skin, intestinal diseases

Health

BSS
24 May, 2024, 12:50 am
Last modified: 24 May, 2024, 12:52 am

Related News

Survey says most waterway workers suffer from skin, intestinal diseases

SCRF revealed the summary of the report on Thursday suggesting mandatory installation of water treatment plant in all types of public and private vessels

BSS
24 May, 2024, 12:50 am
Last modified: 24 May, 2024, 12:52 am
File Photo: TBS
File Photo: TBS

Continuous use of saline and untreated water posed serious health hazard to shipping workers of inland waterways as most of the workers suffer from various skin diseases and intestinal problems.

"80% of the workers employed in the inland waterways are suffering from skin infections and various types of complex intestinal diseases and stomach pains," according to a survey of the Bangladesh Shipping and Communication Reporters Forum (SCRF).

SCRF revealed the summary of the report on Thursday suggesting mandatory installation of water treatment plant in all types of public and private vessels.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to SCRF, the report had been prepared based on a year-long survey and research on over 100 workers of 10 kinds of vessels and concerned physicians.

These vessels include- passenger launches, cargo ships, excavators, dredgers, dumb barges and houseboats.

The report said in addition to high prevalence of salinity, most of the rivers in Bangladesh coastal areas are suffering from severe pollution around the year.

River waters are the main source for the shipping workers for their everyday use as vessels are not equipped with water treatment system.

Low-paid workers are not in a position to have their water purifying gadget on their own while no public or private organization provide them with the free clean water system.

Doctors said, long-term use of saline and polluted water is leading to many skin diseases including skin cancer.

A variety of complex intestinal disorders is also occurring, including liver cirrhosis, bacillary dysentery, dysentery, stomach ulcers and regular diarrhea among the workers.

To solve this crisis, SCRF recommended making it mandatory to install water system plants in all types of public and private water vessels.

waterway / Skin / diseases / intestinal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Flocks of Kentish Plover at Lal Char in Noakhali’s Hatiya upazila. The birds likely arrived in winter last year and extended their stay. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Do not be surprised to spot migratory birds in summer

10h | Earth
Lauti, a local canal that flows down to Khiru River, has pitch-black water with an oozing, horrid odour from the liquid waste of local factories. Photo: Mehedi Hasan.

How Bhaluka factories are damaging rivers - from Khiru to Shitalakshya

17h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

4 skills the next-gen data scientists need

1d | Pursuit
A light but strong framework is required for making a palki, which Mahidul buys from steel shops, and then adds wood and other materials for decoration. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Return of the palki: Bearing the weight of nostalgia

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Patuakhali Water Museum showcases riverine Bangladesh

Patuakhali Water Museum showcases riverine Bangladesh

7h | Videos
Atalanta beat Leverkusen to win their first European title

Atalanta beat Leverkusen to win their first European title

3h | Videos
Animal lovers want remedy for dog killing in Nandail

Animal lovers want remedy for dog killing in Nandail

3h | Videos
MP Anar's murder: Network extends through Calcutta to US

MP Anar's murder: Network extends through Calcutta to US

5h | Videos