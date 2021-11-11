Midwives became the hope in Saint Martin

In Bangladesh's Saint Martin Island, Midwives have become a hope for the local people.

Babies are now born safely at the island with the direct assistance and supervision of Save the Children's Midwives in Saint Martin's 10-bed hospital, said a press release.

On Monday (8 November), at 10:40pm, Madina 20, a pregnant woman rushed to the hospital with labor pain. The midwives immediately checked her condition, prepared for the delivery and at 11:20pm the baby boy was born in good health.

"Whole night we were alert and observed the condition of both mother and the newborn and been released in the morning as their condition is good and stable", said Midwife Robina.

"The smiling face of the mother is the inspiration for us. We will continue our work serving this community with our counseling and community mobilisation," another Midwife Shoma said.

The solitary 10 bed hospital is the only place in this offshore tourist destination where people can rush for their health care services. The force was consisted of only two- a sub-assistant community medical officer and a support staff. The residential facilities for the physicians and nurses became unusable due to lack of power and drinking water. As a result, for decades, the facility was stranded. But people had limited choice as sailing through the sea to seek medical support in Teknaf was not possible for everybody, specially during bad weather. Thus, the island became a land of no hope especially for maternal health care services or safe delivery, the press release added.

With generous support of United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and Global Affairs Canada (GAC), Save the Children's "Strengthening Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights and Gender-Based Violence Prevention Services in Cox's Bazar" project recently deployed two diploma midwives in this hospital.

Few days back, with support from the US Government through MaMoni – MNCSP project, Save the Children also supported to restore power, water supply and mobilised necessary logistics from Health and Family Planning department and local government.

From day one, Save the Children's midwives started to provide Antenatal Care services. Earlier this month Shoma and Robina conducted the first delivery on the 2nd of November. Nur Kayda, the pregnant woman reached the hospital on 1 November, and the next day morning, Robina and Shoma, the midwives, successfully conducted normal delivery in the facility.

It was for the first time and first ever from a midwife since 2008, when Saint Martin's 10 bed hospital started its journey. The news spread quickly at every corner of the island and people started hailing the midwives. Overnight the midwives, Robina and Shoma turned to heroes and became the hope in the island.