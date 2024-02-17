2 St Martin's bound ships fined Tk1.3 lakh for overloading

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 February, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2024, 03:29 pm

Related News

2 St Martin's bound ships fined Tk1.3 lakh for overloading

MV Baro Aulia has a capacity of 850 but was carrying 1,070 passengers. Karnafuly's capacity is 750, but it was carrying 850 passengers

TBS Report
17 February, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2024, 03:29 pm
File photo of MV Baro Aulia. Photo: Avijatrik
File photo of MV Baro Aulia. Photo: Avijatrik

Two ships plying between Cox's Bazar's Inani and Saint Martin's Island were slapped with a fine worth Tk1.3 lakh by a mobile court for transporting passengers above their capacity.

MV Baro Aulia and MV Karnafuly Express were fined Tk1 lakh and Tk30,000 respectively, during an operation led by Assistant Commissioner (Land) of Ukhiya upazila Saleh Ahmed today (17 February).

"MV Baro Aulia was found transporting 250 passengers over its capacity, and Karnafuly ship had an excess of 100 passengers," said Saleh Ahmed. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"There were also complaints of harassment against the MV Baro Aulia's staff. Hence, they have been fined and warned over their action," he added.

Hossain Islam Bahadur, Cox's Bazar in-charge and leader of the Ship Owners Association for Karnaphuli, said "MV Baro Aulia has a capacity of 850 but was carrying 1,070 passengers. Karnafuly's capacity is 750, but it was carrying 850 passengers.

"Due to the situation on the Myanmar border, all ships to Saint Martin's from Teknaf have been suspended since 10 February. This has led to an increased demand from tourists wanting to visit the scenic island during the tourism season. Consequently, some ticket counters ended up selling extra tickets," he explained.

Inani-Saint Martin's sea route / Saint Martin

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Local goes global

4h | Mode
The Metro Rail passing through Mirpur has made the commute a breath of fresh air for many. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

Rise of Mirpur

7h | Panorama
Apart from the environmental effects from increased CO2 emissions, how the ever-increasing number of SUVs will be accommodated on the narrow streets of Dhaka is also a matter of concern. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why you should think twice before buying an SUV

1d | Panorama
As a child, Rubel used to come to the faculty of Fine Arts holding his father’s hand. And Rubel never left, establishing a small shop at the place his father departed from. Photos: Asma Sultana Prova

The mystical flute seller outside the faculty of Fine Arts

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Curd seller Ziaul Haque wins Ekushey Padak

Curd seller Ziaul Haque wins Ekushey Padak

13m | Videos
GDP growth slows to 6.07% in Q1 FY24

GDP growth slows to 6.07% in Q1 FY24

58m | Videos
There should be no regulatory category for stocks

There should be no regulatory category for stocks

4h | Videos
In the second week of February, why is the capital market in the opposite direction?

In the second week of February, why is the capital market in the opposite direction?

1d | Videos