2 St Martin's bound ships fined Tk1.3 lakh for overloading

Two ships plying between Cox's Bazar's Inani and Saint Martin's Island were slapped with a fine worth Tk1.3 lakh by a mobile court for transporting passengers above their capacity.

MV Baro Aulia and MV Karnafuly Express were fined Tk1 lakh and Tk30,000 respectively, during an operation led by Assistant Commissioner (Land) of Ukhiya upazila Saleh Ahmed today (17 February).

"MV Baro Aulia was found transporting 250 passengers over its capacity, and Karnafuly ship had an excess of 100 passengers," said Saleh Ahmed.

"There were also complaints of harassment against the MV Baro Aulia's staff. Hence, they have been fined and warned over their action," he added.

Hossain Islam Bahadur, Cox's Bazar in-charge and leader of the Ship Owners Association for Karnaphuli, said "MV Baro Aulia has a capacity of 850 but was carrying 1,070 passengers. Karnafuly's capacity is 750, but it was carrying 850 passengers.

"Due to the situation on the Myanmar border, all ships to Saint Martin's from Teknaf have been suspended since 10 February. This has led to an increased demand from tourists wanting to visit the scenic island during the tourism season. Consequently, some ticket counters ended up selling extra tickets," he explained.