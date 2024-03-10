Fitness and exercise routines for Ramadan 2024

10 March, 2024, 10:35 am
Last modified: 10 March, 2024, 11:01 am

Fitness and exercise routines for Ramadan 2024

Regular physical activity and exercise during Ramadan support overall health and helps boost energy levels.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, devout Muslims around the world prepare to observe daily fasts from sunrise to sunset. Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is all about fasting, spiritual growth, prayers and reflection.

Regular physical activity during Ramadan supports overall health, complementing the fasting period with vitality and strength.

Here are some fitness and exercise routines suitable for Ramadan 2024:

1. Low-intensity cardio: Engage in low-intensity cardio exercises such as walking, cycling, or swimming during the non-fasting hours. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate activity most days of the week.

2. Bodyweight workouts: Perform bodyweight exercises such as squats, lunges, push-ups, and planks at home or in a quiet space. These exercises help maintain muscle tone and strength without the need for equipment.

3. Yoga and stretching: Practice gentle yoga or stretching routines to improve flexibility, mobility, and relaxation. Focus on deep breathing and mindfulness to enhance the mind-body connection.

4. Short, high-intensity workouts: Consider incorporating short, high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workouts during the non-fasting hours. HIIT sessions typically last 20-30 minutes and involve alternating between intense bursts of activity and brief rest periods.

5. Pre-dawn workouts: If possible, engage in light exercise or stretching routines before the pre-dawn meal (suhoor) to boost energy levels and metabolism for the day ahead.

6. After sunset workouts: Schedule more intense workouts, such as strength training or cardio sessions, after breaking the fast (iftar) and before the evening meal (taraweeh). Aim to hydrate well before and after exercise to replenish fluids lost during fasting.

7. Listen to your body: Pay attention to your body's signals and adjust your exercise routine accordingly. If you feel fatigued or lightheaded, opt for gentler forms of exercise or consider taking a rest day.

8. Stay hydrated: Hydration is crucial during Ramadan, especially when exercising. Drink plenty of water during the non-fasting hours and consider consuming hydrating foods such as fruits and vegetables.

9. Be mindful of timing: Plan your workouts around the fasting schedule, taking into account meal and prayer times. Avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day to prevent dehydration and overheating.

10. Consult a doctor: If you have any underlying health conditions or concerns about exercising during Ramadan, consult with a healthcare professional or fitness expert for personalised advice and guidance.

