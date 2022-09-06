'CPR reduces cardiac arrest mortality'

TBS Report
06 September, 2022, 05:00 pm
06 September, 2022, 05:00 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The death rate of patients suffering from cardiac arrest can be reduced to a large extent through increasing awareness of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), said Prof Dr Abdul Wadud Chowdhury, head of the Cardiology department of Dhaka Medical College (DMC).

"Developed countries emphasise CPR training among the people. Compared to that, the awareness rate in our country is very low. A few hospitals in the capital used the method. The CPR culture has not been developed due to the lack of trained manpower and public awareness in our country," he added.

Dr Abdud Wadud Chowdhury, also the Chairman of the IPDI Foundation, spoke at a CPR training workshop for members of the Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) on Tuesday (6 September).

ERF President Sharmin Rinvi presided over the workshop, and General Secretary SM Rashidul Islam conducted the event.

Prof Dr Mohsin Ahmed, associate professor of Cardiology at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Disease and Hospital, and Dr Asif Zaman, associate consultant of the Cardiology Department of Evercare Hospital, spoke at the programme.

Interactive Professional Development Initiatives Foundation (IPDI Foundation), a voluntary organisation of cardiologists, has been organising nationwide training workshops on CPR to increase public awareness. 

Comments

