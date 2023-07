Journalist leader and eminent cartoonist MA Quddus died of cardiac arrest this morning (15 July) at his city's Shaheenbagh residence. He was 48.

Quddus, senior vice president of the Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ), is a famous cartoonist of the country who worked for Daily Sangbad, Daily Ittefaq and other media houses.

Hailing from Rajbari district, popularly known as cartoonist Quddus, took his MFA degree from the University of Dhaka.