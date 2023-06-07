Controlling trans-fat use must to safeguard public health: Experts

TBS Report
07 June, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2023, 08:12 pm

Controlling trans-fat use must to safeguard public health: Experts

They made the observation at a webinar organised by PROGGA, in collaboration with the Global Health Advocacy Incubator, to mark World Food Safety Day

Photo: Rehman Asad
Photo: Rehman Asad

Controlling the use of trans-fat is a must to safeguard public health, experts at a webinar on Wednesday said.

"Immediate actions must be taken to implement the trans-fat limiting regulation and protect people from trans-fat-induced diseases," Professor Md Abdul Alim, a member of the Bangladesh Food Safety Authority, said at the event, titled "Trans-fat in food and Heart Disease Risk: Way Forward".

Research and advocacy organisation PROGGA, in collaboration with the Global Health Advocacy Incubator, organised the event to mark World Food Safety Day.

The day was observed across the globe on Wednesday with the theme "Food Standards Save Lives".   

"Trans-fat increases the risk of heart disease and stroke by reducing the amount of good fat and increasing the amount of bad fat in the body," explained Shamsun Naher Nahid, head of nutrition at the Department of Diet and Nutrition of the BIRDEM General Hospital.

Professor Dr. Sohel Reza Choudhury, head of the Department of Epidemiology and Research at the National Heart Foundation said, "Eliminating trans fats from food by implementing the regulations will help bring the general public under preventive measures and reduce the risk of heart disease."

Taking part in the webinar, Enamul Hoque, deputy director at the Standards Wing of the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution said, "BSTI has already started the process of standardisation to reduce the amount of trans fat in food to the recommended level as per the regulations."

According to the 2022 WHO report on global trans-fat elimination, some 43 countries including neighbouring India have implemented best-practice policies for tackling trans-fat in food. However, Bangladesh is still lagging in the arena.

Speakers also said the risk of various non-communicable diseases including heart disease is growing increasingly in Bangladesh due to excessive amounts of trans-fat in food, which is alarming. Although the government has passed the "Controlling Trans-Fatty Acid in Foodstuffs Regulation 2021" to ensure trans-fat-free food, no progress has been noticed so far in terms of its implementation.

Speedy implementation of the trans-fat limiting regulation is required to safeguard public health, they said.

The main source of trans fat is partially hydrogenated oil, which is also known as Dalda or Banaspati Ghee. It is used in preparing baked foods, processed foods, and fried snacks, as well as in food preparation by restaurants and street food vendors. Globally, almost 500,000 people die every year due to trans-fat-induced heart diseases, the webinar participants said.

