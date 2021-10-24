Community Oncology Clinic opens at Bidyut Bhaban

The BPDB Satellite Community Oncology Clinic was inaugurated on Sunday at Bidyut Bhaban in the capital.

Health experts will provide advice on cancer prevention, diagnosis, and treatment, by video conferencing at the centre, open every Monday from 3 pm to 4.30 pm.

After the inauguration, some 50 women employees of the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) did breast cancer screening at the centre.

The centre was inaugurated under an agreement between BPDB and the Community Oncology Centre (COC) Trust, read a press release.

The COC trust will also regularly provide free technical assistance to organise workshops and training to educate BPDB employees and their family members regarding cancer and its prevention.

Sunday's event was attended by BPDB Chairman Engineer Belayet Hossain as chief guest.

Professor Sabera Khatun, chairman, COC Trust, and Dr Md Habibullah Talukder Ruskin, head, Department of Cancer Epidemiology, National Institute of Cancer Research and Hospital (NICRH), spoke at the event, among others.

