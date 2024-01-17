Best ways to improve your immune system

Have you ever come across advertisements for products that claim to enhance immunity significantly? They promise to activate your body's natural defenses, support a healthy immune system, and provide a potent boost using the latest immune-enhancing ingredients from nature.

Though the language might vary to keep up with trends, the promises sound incredible. But is there any evidence that the numerous products marketed as immune boosters are effective? What measures can we adopt to bolster the immune system? These questions are crucial, especially in the aftermath of a deadly pandemic and as we enter flu and cold season.

As per an article by Harvard Health, these are some of the ways one can improve the immune system.

IV drips, supplements, cleanses, and superfoods

Home intravenous (IV) drips. Want a health professional to come to your home with IV fluids containing various vitamins and supplements? That's available in many US cities, and some companies claim their formula is designed to supercharge immunity. These on-demand IV treatments aren't risk-free and can be quite expensive.

Vitamins and supplements. Popular options include turmeric, milk thistle, and echinacea, often in combination with various vitamins. Hundreds of formulations are available.

Superfoods and foods to avoid. If you search online for "foods to boost the immune system" you'll see thousands of articles touting blueberries, broccoli, spinach, dark chocolate, and other foods to keep infections away. There's also a list of foods to avoid, such as sugary drinks or highly processed meats, because they're supposed to be bad for your immune system.

Cleanses and detox treatments. No doubt you've seen pitches for cleanses and detox products intended to remove toxins from the body. Their marketing warns that the environment is full of harmful substances that get into the body through the air, water, and food, which we need to remove. Advocates suggest that, among other harmful effects, these often unnamed toxins make your immune system sluggish.

Can products marketed as immune boosters actually boost immunity?

Unless there's a deficiency in a key nutrient like vitamin C or zinc, the answer is generally no. Convincing evidence is lacking to support the idea that specific products significantly enhance immune function in healthy individuals.

Studies on supplements for colds and similar infections show mixed results, with no clear proof of overall immune improvement. Similarly, individual foods haven't been proven to enhance immune function independently; it's the overall quality of the diet that matters. Advice on avoiding certain foods aligns with general dietary recommendations rather than specific immune-related benefits.

How to get the most out of your immune system

It's not a secret and it's not a product. What's good for your overall health is good for immune function. The best ways to keep your immune system at peak performance are:

Eat well and follow a heart-healthy diet, such as the Mediterranean diet

Exercise regularly and maintain a healthy weight

Don't smoke or vape

If you drink alcoholic beverages, drink only in moderation

Get plenty of sleep

Minimize stress

Get regular medical care, including routine vaccinations

Take measures to prevent infection such as frequent hand washing, avoiding people who might have a contagious illness, and wearing a mask when it's recommended

This list probably looks familiar. These measures have long been recommended for overall health, and can do a lot to help many of us.