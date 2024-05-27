One dies of dengue; 16 hospitalised

UNB
27 May, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2024, 08:33 pm

Dengue patients at a Dhaka hospital. File Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
One more death was reported from dengue in 24 hours till Monday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 34 this year.

During the period, 16 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 10 patients were hospitalised in Dhaka city, while the rest were outside the capital.

The person, who died in the last 24 hours, is from an area under the Dhaka South City Corporation.

Currently, 132 patients are receiving treatment at several hospitals across the country.

A total of 2,789 dengue cases have been reported since January 1, 2024.

Last year, a total of 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record. The DGHS recorded 321,179 dengue cases and 3, 18,749 recoveries last year.

Last year's September was the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak, with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases, according to DGHS data.

