Bangladesh

HC condemns VNSC principal’s language on leaked phone call

The High Court has said the language Viqarunnisa Noon School and College Principal Kamrun Nahar used on a phone call is reprehensible.

"It is unexpected. A principal cannot speak in this way. As a committee has been set up to look into the matter, we will make a decision based on what they do," the court remarked on Tuesday.

At a virtual hearing on a writ petition seeking directions to remove the principal from the office, the High Court bench comprising Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Mostafizur Rahman fixed 1 September for the next order on the matter.

The bench asked the education ministry's inquiry committee to submit the report on the leaked phone call between Principal Kamrun Nahar and parents' forum leader of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College Mir Sahabuddin Tipu by 30 August.

After seeing the investigation report, the court will pass an order on 1 September.

Advocate Abdullah Al Harun Bhuiyan Rasel appeared for the writ petition while Deputy Attorney General Bipul Bagmar represented the state in court on Tuesday.

