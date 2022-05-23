Haji Salim admitted to hospital from jail

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 May, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2022, 06:43 pm

Ruling Awami League lawmaker Haji Mohammad Salim has been admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), a day after he landed in jail in a corruption case.

Nazrul Islam Khan, director (hospital) of BSMMU told The Business Standard that Haji Salim has been admitted to the hospital around 10:30am Monday.

"He is suffering from heart disease and undergoing treatment under the supervision of Prof Dr Harisul Haque," he added.

"It cannot be said exactly how long Haji Salim needs to stay at the hospital for treatment," Nazrul Islam said, adding that his doctors will decide the course of his treatment. 

Ruling party MP Haji Salim lands in jail

Earlier on Sunday (22 May), a Dhaka court sent Haji Salim to jail after rejecting his bail plea on corruption charges for which he has been convicted. 

In 2007, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed a case against Haji Salim with Lalbagh Police Station for accumulating wealth illegally. In April 2008, the trial sentenced him to 13 years of imprisonment and fined him Tk20 lakh.

Challenging the verdict, the lawmaker then appealed to the High Court (HC), which quashed his sentence in January 2011.

Convicted AL lawmaker Haji Selim leaves country

Later, the anti-graft watchdog challenged his acquittal and moved an appeal with the Appellate Division, which quashed the HC judgment in January 2015.

Further, the Appellate Division asked the HC to re-hear Haji Salim's appeal. The lawmaker had been on bail in the case.

Despite the Appellate Division's order, no initiative was taken to re-hear the appeal for a long time.

In March last year, the HC bench of Justice Md Moinul Islam Chowdhury and Justice AKM Zahirul Huq upheld the lower court verdict, sentencing him to 10 years in jail after hearing a petition by the ACC.

HC upholds ten years of jail for Haji Salim

At the same time, the Dhaka-7 MP was acquitted of a three-year jail term in the same case filed by the ACC for concealing wealth information.

The HC also reduced the fine imposed on Salim by half to Tk10 lakh. He will have to spend one more year in jail if he fails to pay the fine.

In January 2021, the appeal hearing against the ruling party lawmaker's 13-year jail term began and the HC delivered its verdict in March.

The High Court had directed him to surrender before the Dhaka Special Judge's Court-7 within 30 days of receiving a copy of the verdict.

But he left the country on 30 April, sparking widespread debate among netizens.

