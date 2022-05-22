Court sends Haji Salim to jail rejecting bail plea

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
22 May, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2022, 03:58 pm

Related News

Court sends Haji Salim to jail rejecting bail plea

TBS Report 
22 May, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2022, 03:58 pm
Court sends Haji Salim to jail rejecting bail plea

A Dhaka court has sent Dhaka-7 lawmaker Haji Mohammad Salim – who was sentenced on graft charges – to jail rejecting his bail petition.

Lawyer Sri Pran Nath filed a bail plea on behalf of the Awami League MP before the court of Judge Shahidul Islam of Dhaka Special Judge's Court-7 today morning.

Later, Haji Salim, whose recent foreign trip for treatment despite being convicted sparked widespread criticism, physically appeared before the court after 3pm.

In the bail petition, it was mentioned that Haji Salim became mute following bleeding in the brain during a heart surgery back in 2016. He received treatment for the condition at both home and abroad. 

"Any accident can happen due to the lack of treatment if he [Haji Salim] lands in jail," the bail statement added. 

On March 9 last year, the High Court (HC) bench of Justice Md Moinul Islam Chowdhury and Justice AKM Zahirul Huq upheld the lower court order sentencing him to 10 years jail time after hearing a petition by the ACC.

At the same time, the Dhaka-7 MP was acquitted of a three-year jail term in the same case filed by the ACC for concealing wealth information.

The High Court also reduced the fine imposed on Salim by half to Tk10 lakh. He will have to spend one more year in jail if he fails to pay the fine.

In 2007, the ACC filed the case against Salim. 

On 27 April, 2008, a Dhaka court jailed him for 13 years and fined Tk 20 lakh.

Salim moved the High Court against the verdict.

In 2011, the court overturned his sentence but the ACC later appealed against the lower court verdict.

Later, the Appellate Division asked the High Court to re-hear the petition.

Irregularities of Salim resurfaced after his son Irfan Salim was arrested for assaulting a navy official in 2020.

Top News

Haji Salim / Graft case

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Other platform giants are dabbling with ways to copy TikTok. Photo: Bloomberg

Why everybody wants to be like TikTok

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How the ban on porn sites spawned a local cybersex industry

3h | Panorama
3 best affordable sunscreens for all

3 best affordable sunscreens for all

4h | Mode
Warah uses three types of khadi material: a sheer and light one, a medium count and a thicker one.

Warah: Embroidered with culture and womanhood

6h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

CV or Resume: Which one to create for job application

CV or Resume: Which one to create for job application

5h | Videos
Wheat prices double in India

Wheat prices double in India

19h | Videos
Is Washington-Moscow agreement possible?

Is Washington-Moscow agreement possible?

20h | Videos
Pigeon exhibition for the first time in Gazipur

Pigeon exhibition for the first time in Gazipur

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

The United House: Living and working inside nature