Court sends Haji Salim to jail rejecting bail plea

A Dhaka court has sent Dhaka-7 lawmaker Haji Mohammad Salim – who was sentenced on graft charges – to jail rejecting his bail petition.

Lawyer Sri Pran Nath filed a bail plea on behalf of the Awami League MP before the court of Judge Shahidul Islam of Dhaka Special Judge's Court-7 today morning.

Later, Haji Salim, whose recent foreign trip for treatment despite being convicted sparked widespread criticism, physically appeared before the court after 3pm.

In the bail petition, it was mentioned that Haji Salim became mute following bleeding in the brain during a heart surgery back in 2016. He received treatment for the condition at both home and abroad.

"Any accident can happen due to the lack of treatment if he [Haji Salim] lands in jail," the bail statement added.

On March 9 last year, the High Court (HC) bench of Justice Md Moinul Islam Chowdhury and Justice AKM Zahirul Huq upheld the lower court order sentencing him to 10 years jail time after hearing a petition by the ACC.

At the same time, the Dhaka-7 MP was acquitted of a three-year jail term in the same case filed by the ACC for concealing wealth information.

The High Court also reduced the fine imposed on Salim by half to Tk10 lakh. He will have to spend one more year in jail if he fails to pay the fine.

In 2007, the ACC filed the case against Salim.

On 27 April, 2008, a Dhaka court jailed him for 13 years and fined Tk 20 lakh.

Salim moved the High Court against the verdict.

In 2011, the court overturned his sentence but the ACC later appealed against the lower court verdict.

Later, the Appellate Division asked the High Court to re-hear the petition.

Irregularities of Salim resurfaced after his son Irfan Salim was arrested for assaulting a navy official in 2020.