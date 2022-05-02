Convicted AL lawmaker Haji Selim leaves country

Awami League lawmaker from Dhaka-8 constituency Haji Selim has left the country with a 10-year sentence in a corruption case.

He flew to Bangkok via Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in secrecy on Saturday afternoon, a source close to Haji Selim confirmed his departure Monday (2 May) as Prothom Alo reports.

Right before the departure on Saturday, he visited the Azimpur graveyard with a convoy of three vehicles, said sources close to the lawmaker.

However, no one close to Haji Selim had accompanied him, sources added.

In this regard, Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) lawyer Khurshid Alam said Haji Selim has lost the right to travel abroad after being convicted.

"I think Haji Selim is no longer a Member of the Parliament as he is a convicted felon and a convicted criminal cannot go abroad. BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia could not go abroad because she was a convicted felon. Haji Selim also has no chance to go abroad," he told Prothom Alo.

Haji Selim's eldest son Solaiman Selim said in response to a question from a television channel Sunday that his father is no longer in the country.

Haji Selim's 10-year sentence was upheld by the High Court on 10 February for amassing illegal wealth.

The High Court had directed him to surrender before the Dhaka Special Judge's Court-7 within 30 days of receiving a copy of the verdict.

This Awami League MP has left the country within this period.

A High Court division bench comprising Justice Md Moinul Islam Chowdhury and Justice AKM Zahirul Huq passed the judgment on 9 March 2021, upholding the jail term and fine of Tk10 lakh for the lawmaker.

The trial court on 27 April 2008, convicted Haji Salim and sentenced him to a total of 13 years' imprisonment under two sections in the case, which was filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on 24 October 2007.



The accused appealed against the judgment to the High Court on 25 October 2009. The High Court on 2 January, 2011, acquitted him of the corruption case, making the anti-graft body appeal against the High Court verdict.



The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on 12 January 2015 scrapped the High Court verdict and ordered to hold the hearing afresh.