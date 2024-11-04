Ex-MP Haji Salim shown arrested in murder attempt case

Court

BSS
04 November, 2024, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2024, 02:13 pm

Related News

Ex-MP Haji Salim shown arrested in murder attempt case

The case was filed at Chawkbazar Police Station on 26 October, against 104 including Salim and Sheikh Hasina

BSS
04 November, 2024, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2024, 02:13 pm
Ex-MP Haji Salim shown arrested in murder attempt case

A Dhaka court today (4 November) showed former Dhaka-7 lawmaker Haji Mohammad Salim arrested in a case lodged over an attempt to murder one Md Fazlur Karim in front of Dhaka Alia Madrasa in the capital.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shahin Reza passed the order after police produced him before the court and pleaded to show him arrested in the case.

According to case details, Fazlur, 50, joined a procession of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement on 5 August. As it reached in front of Alia Madrasa, police and Awami League men attacked the protesters, injuring many including Fazlur.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where he received treatment.

Fazlur filed the attempt to murder case at Chawkbazar Police Station on 26 October, against 104 including Salim and ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina -- who fled the country on 5 August facing a mass uprising.

Earlier, Salim was arrested from the capital's Bongshal area in the early hours of 2 September and was placed on a five-day remand in a murder case.

Bangladesh / Top News

Haji Salim / Attempt to Murder

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

17h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

23h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

23h | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Presidential election in the United States: Who else is fighting besides Trump-Kamala

Presidential election in the United States: Who else is fighting besides Trump-Kamala

15m | Videos
First phase of Biswa Ijtema to begin 31 January

First phase of Biswa Ijtema to begin 31 January

1h | Videos
Bangladesh Skips India, reroutes global textile exports through Maldives

Bangladesh Skips India, reroutes global textile exports through Maldives

1h | Videos
US Presidential Election: Complexities Surrounding the Announcement of Results

US Presidential Election: Complexities Surrounding the Announcement of Results

3h | Videos