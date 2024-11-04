Ex-MP Haji Salim shown arrested in murder attempt case

A Dhaka court today (4 November) showed former Dhaka-7 lawmaker Haji Mohammad Salim arrested in a case lodged over an attempt to murder one Md Fazlur Karim in front of Dhaka Alia Madrasa in the capital.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shahin Reza passed the order after police produced him before the court and pleaded to show him arrested in the case.

According to case details, Fazlur, 50, joined a procession of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement on 5 August. As it reached in front of Alia Madrasa, police and Awami League men attacked the protesters, injuring many including Fazlur.

He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where he received treatment.

Fazlur filed the attempt to murder case at Chawkbazar Police Station on 26 October, against 104 including Salim and ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina -- who fled the country on 5 August facing a mass uprising.

Earlier, Salim was arrested from the capital's Bongshal area in the early hours of 2 September and was placed on a five-day remand in a murder case.