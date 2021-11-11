GP, Robi, Teletalk fail 4G mark in Sylhet: BTRC

TBS Report 
11 November, 2021, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2021, 09:41 pm

Among the operators, only Banglalink met the BTRC’s 4G standard

Grameenphone, Robi and state-owned Teletalk failed to meet the 4G data speed benchmark in Sylhet division. 

Robi and Teletalk also failed to meet the call setup standard, said a recent report released by the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) on Thursday. 

The BTRC disclosed the report after conducting comprehensive quality of service measurement drive tests in different locations of Sylhet division from 17 June to 28 June, 2021.

Among all operators, only Banglalink met the BTRC's benchmark. 

The benchmark for the 4G download data speed was set at 7Mbps, with Banglalink, the third largest mobile operator, clocking speeds of above 8.93Mbps. 

Meanwhile, Grameenphone, Robi and Teletalk's speed were found to be 4.42Mbps, 4.43Mbps and 3.39Mbps. 

Robi and Teletalk also failed to meet the standard call setting success rate. 

The standard for call setup success rate was set at not less than 97%, but Robi's rate was 95.04% and Telelalk's was 95.03%. 

Grameenphone and Banglalink's call setup success rate was 99.70% and 98.42%. 
 

