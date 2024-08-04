Telenor Asia urges full restoration of mobile internet in Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 August, 2024, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2024, 10:15 pm

Telenor Asia, the parent of the top mobile phone operator Grameenphone, has urged Bangladesh government for the immediate and full restoration of mobile internet services.

In a statement issued today (4 August), the company also expressed "deep concern" about the ongoing developments in Bangladesh and the safety of its people. 

The major telecom operators -- Grameenphone, Banglalink, and Robi Axiata -- reported that the shutdown of 3G and 4G networks, essential for mobile internet, was ordered by local authorities around 2pm on Sunday. 

The operators said they were in continuous communication with the authorities during the shutdown.

Although Grameenphone customers can still use the 2G network for basic voice and SMS communication, mobile internet services remain unavailable.

Bangladesh experienced a mobile internet blackout from the night of 17 July to the afternoon of 28 July, while cable broadband services were cut off for five days starting at 9pm on 18 July. During this period, social media services, particularly Meta platforms, faced frequent disruptions due to local restrictions.

However, cable broadband internet is still operational in the country, although Meta platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp remain restricted.

