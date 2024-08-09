GP announces free internet to all users from 9-10 August
In a facebook post, the country's leading mobile operator said that their users will be able to enjoy free mobile data on Friday (9 August) and Saturday (10 August)
Telecom operator Grameenphone has announced free internet services to all of their users for two days.
"The mobile data will remain valid from 6am to 6pm. Users won't have to recharge any amount to avail the services," the post reads.