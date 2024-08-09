GP announces free internet to all users from 9-10 August

Telecom

TBS Report
09 August, 2024, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2024, 12:13 pm

In a facebook post, the country's leading mobile operator said that their users will be able to enjoy free mobile data on Friday (9 August) and Saturday (10 August)

The logo of Grameenphone. Photo: Courtesy
The logo of Grameenphone. Photo: Courtesy

Telecom operator Grameenphone has announced free internet services to all of their users for two days.

In a facebook post, the country's leading mobile operator said that their users will be able to enjoy free mobile data on Friday (9 August) and Saturday (10 August)

"The mobile data will remain valid from 6am to 6pm. Users won't have to recharge any amount to avail the services," the post reads.

