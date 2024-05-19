Govt set to introduce Bangabandhu Int'l Peace Medal

Bangladesh

Shaikh Abdullah
19 May, 2024, 09:35 am
Last modified: 19 May, 2024, 09:52 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Highlights: 

  •  A policy has been prepared by the Cabinet Division 
  • It is being placed in the Cabinet meeting today for approval

The government has taken the initiative to launch an international award titled "Bangabandhu International Peace Medal" to recognise the contributions of those who have played or are playing unique roles in maintaining peace across the world.

A policy is being formulated to this end, according to sources at the Cabinet Division. The draft policy, titled "Bangabandhu International Peace Medal-2024," prepared by the Cabinet Division, will be placed in the Cabinet meeting today for approval.

A senior official at the Cabinet Division said the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was celebrated, and after that, proposals came to the government from various quarters.

"The government accepted the proposal. After that, the Cabinet Division reviewed various aspects and formulated a policy. If the Cabinet approves the policy, other activities to introduce the award will begin in light of it," he told The Business Standard.

According to sources, the draft policy states that professionals from various sectors, including politicians, scientists, inventors, researchers, and various organisations, will be considered eligible for the award in view of their specific types of work. It is said that multiple financial values have been proposed for this award.

On 28 May 2023, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced the introduction of such a medal in her speech at the 50th anniversary celebration of Bangabandhu's Joliot-Curie Medal at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital.

She also said those who work for peace around the world will be nominated for this award.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was awarded the Joliot-Curie Peace Prize by the World Peace Council on 23 May 1973. The award was an international recognition of the contribution of the Father of the Nation in establishing world peace. The Joliot-Curie Peace Prize was the first international award for Bangladesh.

