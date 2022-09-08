Nagad’s ED Md Shafayet Alam gets international leadership award

Corporates

TBS Report
08 September, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2022, 04:00 pm

Related News

Nagad’s ED Md Shafayet Alam gets international leadership award

TBS Report
08 September, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2022, 04:00 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

"Business Tabloid", a UK-based economy journal, named Md Shafayet Alam as the 'Visionary Leader in Digital Finance' for exhibiting strategic, sustainable, and visionary initiatives in his relevant field of work.

Md Shafayet Alam, the executive director of Nagad Limited, has received the award for his leadership excellence in Bangladesh's financial industry, said a press release. 

With over 26 years in the telecommunications, information technology, electronics and digital financial services (DFS) sector, Md Shafayet Alam is known as a figure in the country's business industry for his accomplishments.

As the executive director of Nagad, a digital financial service, he has been instrumental in the establishment of Nagad through his policy-driven expertise. His involvement as an executive director has assisted Nagad in reaching various milestones to date.

Since 2019, 'Business Tabloid' recognises globally renowned personalities based on their merits and the expertise they hold in their respective industry. Every year, nominations are evaluated by an independent committee chosen by the publication based on various criteria such as innovations, accomplishments, leadership, and contributions.

This year, the publication honored and awarded 10 prominent leaders from all across the world who strive hard to bring revolutionary changes to their economies. Md shafayet Alam is the first individual from the country's fintech industry to get this accolade in the area of leadership.

Expressing his thoughts on receiving the accolades, Md Shafayet Alam, the executive director of Nagad said, "I am honored and delighted that the prestigious publication recognised my contribution. Nagad has launched a number of game-changing initiatives that have significantly impacted the country's financial business environment. I am proud to have helped to the journey of the world's fastest-growing fintech company."

Notable award winners in 2022 include Matteo Boffa of Thaely, UAE, in the 'Green Entrepreneur of the year' category, Shahid Yousaf of SY Capital Estates – UAE in the 'Outstanding Contribution towards Real Estate Industry' category, Shahid Yousaf of SY Capital Estates – UAE in the 'Outstanding Contribution towards Real Estate Industry' category, Dr Shanavas Koya of ADNOC Distribution – UAE in the 'Best HR Transformational Leader', Zaid Al Abdullatif from Oman in the 'Outstanding contribution in the Banking Sector' category, Christian Patouraux of Kacific Broadband Satellites Ltd – Singapore as the 'Best Satellite Executive', Abay Sarkulov of Development Bank of Kazakhstan in the Best Banking Chairman category, and many others.

Earlier in 2020, 'Business Tabloid' awarded Nagad, the mobile financial venture of the Bangladesh Post Office, as 'the best digital financial service provider of 2020'. Launched in March 2019, Nagad, the second-largest MFS carrier in the country, has already received many accolades from international platforms, including 'Digital Opportunity and Financial Inclusion' Award from the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA), 'Best fintech startup for 2020, and among others.

Nagad / Executive Director / International award

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rajib Dhar.

BCL committees: Private universities have every reason to be worried

9h | Panorama
Picture: Reuters

A case of digital apartheid: How tech giants suppress Palestinian activism

7h | Analysis
Should you take a pay cut to work close to home?

Should you take a pay cut to work close to home?

9h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

'We decide what happens inside our campus'

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Bangladesh can use innovation, technology and skills to achieve its economic aspirations

How Bangladesh can use innovation, technology and skills to achieve its economic aspirations

7h | Videos
How will IMF's new loan impact Bangladesh's economy?

How will IMF's new loan impact Bangladesh's economy?

8h | Videos
Putin unveils new ‘Russian World’ foreign policy

Putin unveils new ‘Russian World’ foreign policy

8h | Videos
Number of millionaires in country increasing by leaps and bounds

Number of millionaires in country increasing by leaps and bounds

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

3
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Dutch company acquires Petromax LPG, Cylinders for over Tk1,000cr

4
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

‘Bangladeshi companies see employees as an expense. But they are your investment’

6
'Bangladesh blue chip stocks undervalued, offer investment opportunity'
Stocks

'Bangladesh blue chip stocks undervalued, offer investment opportunity'