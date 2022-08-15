Bangladesh National Team makes strides at International Economics Olympiad, China

Team Bangladesh has bagged its very first silver medal in the 5th International Economics Olympiad (IEO) 2022, China, held online from 26 July- 1 August in Shanghai.

In the individual award category Riz Mohammed Hossain Khan from SFX Greenherald International School won silver medal and Farhan Mashrur from Mastermind School won a bronze medal.

This year, Bangladesh Economics Olympiad (BDEO) selected the national team after three layers of comprehensive evaluation across the country to represent Bangladesh in China and also completed a month-long training for the international competition.

The national team was led by Md Al-Amin Parvez, president, BDEO and Akhtar Ahmed, coach, BDEO, reads a press release.

Following the tradition of IEO, the chairman of the board of trustees of IEO, Economics Nobel Laureate and Harvard University Professor Erik Maskin inaugurated the opening ceremony.

The following five days of the olympiad were full with educational and recreational sessions apart from the grueling three core rounds of the Olympiad – Economics, Financial Literacy, and Business Case.

Around 43 teams from 42 countries and territories comprising more than 200 participants participated in the Olympiad this year, and the competition is intensifying every year given the accelerating passion amongst the youth for the concepts of economics and finance.

The title sponsor of the Bangladesh Economics Olympiad is Mutual Trust Bank Ltd.

Prominent economist and social activist Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad, chairman of the national committee of the Bangladesh Economics Olympiad, congratulated the winning team.

Confirming the success of the Bangladesh team, Tahsinul Islam, head of the organising committee, said that this achievement will strengthen the future of the country's economy.

A milestone was hit by the team Bangladesh as the first silver medal from International Economics Olympiad arrived.