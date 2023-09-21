Govt now gives permission to import 6 crore eggs

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 September, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2023, 02:31 pm

Related News

Govt now gives permission to import 6 crore eggs

Previously, the government allowed four companies to import four crore eggs to bring the prices down in the local market.

TBS Report
21 September, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2023, 02:31 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

The government has allowed six more companies to import eggs, in addition to the four companies which were given permission to import eggs on 17 September.

The approval was given to six companies to import one crore eggs each, confirmed commerce ministry's Public Relations Officer Md Haider Ali on Thursday (21 September).

The companies which were given permission are: Cheese Gallery, Popular Trade Syndicate, M/S Ripa Enterprise, S M Corporation, BDS Corporation and M/s Joynur Traders.

According to the commerce ministry, the country's daily demand for eggs stands at four crore, with local production exceeding this demand.

Imported eggs may arrive in a week, to ease price hikes

However, the Bangladesh Poultry Industry Central Council said the current daily egg production has fallen below four crore pieces due to the closure of many layer farms amid the pandemic.

On Wednesday (20 September), the four importers, who were given permission to import four crore eggs, confirmed that poultry eggs will be available for purchase at Tk9-10 each at the retail level starting next week.

This decision to permit egg imports came in response to traders who had ignored the government's call to adhere to fixed pricing. Despite the government setting the retail price for each egg at Tk12, eggs continue to be sold in Dhaka at Tk12.50 or even higher.

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim previously said the price of eggs should not be more than Tk12 a piece at the retail level as the production cost per egg is around Tk10.50.

Top News / Bazaar

Egg / price hike / kitchen market / Import

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mountain gorillas are vulnerable species, only found in the willderness. Photo: Muntasir Akash

Against all odds: My encounters with mountain gorillas in Rwanda

3h | Earth
Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The quiet afterglow of Dhaka's overhead water tanks

8h | Panorama
Photo: Shovy Zibran

Maachh-bhaat for the soul: How Mariam nourishes hearts on the streets of Dhaka

1d | Panorama
Team Bored Tunnelers is a cross-institutional team consisting of six board members: (from let to right) Talha Zubair, Shaekh Mohammad Shithil, Fahin Uddin, Imran Khan, Shahriar Iqbal Mahim and Sibly Noman. Photo: Courtesy

Meet the Bangladesh team in Elon Musk's Not-a-Boring Competition finals

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Bank deposits increased by Tk 74,000 crore in April-June

Bank deposits increased by Tk 74,000 crore in April-June

3h | TBS Economy
Truefitt & Hill Bangladesh: From Buckingham Palace to Gulshan

Truefitt & Hill Bangladesh: From Buckingham Palace to Gulshan

3h | TBS Stories
Iran's disabled painter Fatemeh finally meets Cristiano Ronaldo

Iran's disabled painter Fatemeh finally meets Cristiano Ronaldo

4h | TBS SPORTS
Why are Japanese women unwilling to have children?

Why are Japanese women unwilling to have children?

5h | TBS World