Govt now gives permission to import 6 crore eggs

The government has allowed six more companies to import eggs, in addition to the four companies which were given permission to import eggs on 17 September.

The approval was given to six companies to import one crore eggs each, confirmed commerce ministry's Public Relations Officer Md Haider Ali on Thursday (21 September).

The companies which were given permission are: Cheese Gallery, Popular Trade Syndicate, M/S Ripa Enterprise, S M Corporation, BDS Corporation and M/s Joynur Traders.

According to the commerce ministry, the country's daily demand for eggs stands at four crore, with local production exceeding this demand.

However, the Bangladesh Poultry Industry Central Council said the current daily egg production has fallen below four crore pieces due to the closure of many layer farms amid the pandemic.

On Wednesday (20 September), the four importers, who were given permission to import four crore eggs, confirmed that poultry eggs will be available for purchase at Tk9-10 each at the retail level starting next week.

This decision to permit egg imports came in response to traders who had ignored the government's call to adhere to fixed pricing. Despite the government setting the retail price for each egg at Tk12, eggs continue to be sold in Dhaka at Tk12.50 or even higher.

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim previously said the price of eggs should not be more than Tk12 a piece at the retail level as the production cost per egg is around Tk10.50.