Glitch in freight train snaps Ctg-Dhaka rail link

The rail communication between Chattogram and Dhaka remained suspended after a glitch occurred at the engine of a freight train in Kasba Railway Station of Brahmanbaria on Thursday.

Two trains - Chattogram bound Suborno Express and Noakhali bound Upakul Express, got stuck at the Akhaura railway station since 7pm this evening after the incident, Officer-in-Charge of Akhaura Railway Police outpost Majharul Karim said.

Engine of a Dhaka-bound freight train crippled after it reached to Kasba station snapping rail link of Chattogram with Dhaka and Sylhet, he said.

A rescue train from Akhaura junction has left for the spot to remove the crippled engine from the line, he said, adding that rail communication will resume after the rescue train arrives at the scene and removes the faulty engine.