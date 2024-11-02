Special train for ‘agro-products’ from Chapainawabganj suspended

02 November, 2024, 10:25 am
Last modified: 02 November, 2024, 10:29 am

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

The special train which was launched to transport agricultural produce from Chapainawabganj to Dhaka at lower costs in order to curb the rising prices of essential commodities has been suspended.

Sujit Kumar Biswas, chief commercial manager of Railway East Zone, said the railway authorities informed all concerned about the matter yesterday night.

The train service on Chapainawabganj-Dhaka route with agricultural products started on 26 October.

The train was scheduled to transport agricultural items every Saturday. It was set to make stopovers at 13 stations, including Nachole and Amnura Junction, before reaching Dhaka's Tejgaon station.

On the first day, the special train departed for Dhaka from Chapainawabganj's Rohanpur station without carrying any agricultural items.

After the introduction of the special train, there was no response from farmers, said Sujit, adding, "They are not interested in transporting agricultural products by train, forcing the authorities to suspend it."

