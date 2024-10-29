Train on Dhaka-Jashore section likely to start operation by mid-Nov

The train service on Dhaka-Jashore route will be launched via Padma Bridge. File Photo: TBS

The much-awaited train service on Dhaka-Jashore section is expected to open by mid-November via Padma Bridge, official familiar with the process said today (29 October).

"We are hopeful for formally starting the operation of passenger trains on Dhaka-Jashore section via Padma Bridge from mid-November," Project Director of Padma Rail Link Md Afzal Hossain told BSS.

He said Benapole Express train is expected to leave Benapole for Kamalapur station via Jashore in the morning of 15 November, while another train [Sundarban Express] will leave Kamalapur station for Khulna on the same day.

The project director said the newly constructed broad-gauge single-line rail track has connected the existing Khulna bound rail track via Rupdia and Singia stations.

He added the government has constructed the 172-km new railway track from Kamalapur to Rupdia and Singia station at a cost of Tk37,155 crore.

According to the project, the development came after the government inspector of Bangladesh Railway (GIBR) completed a two-day inspection of the line from Bhanga to Jashore successfully.

Bangladesh Railway (BR) constructed the 172-km broad-gauge single-line from Dhaka to Jashore via Padma Bridge, which is the biggest project for BR in terms of cost, and over half of the cost is being provided by China as a loan.

The Dhaka-Bhanga section of the line was opened in October last year and five trains are being operated on this section.

Once the rail line becomes functional, the distance between Dhaka and Jashore will decrease by 200km, cutting the travel time in half. Currently, it takes over eight hours to reach Jashore.

The line will directly connect the country's two biggest seaports - Chattogram and Mongla.

